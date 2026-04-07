Anushka Sharma cheers for Ranveer Singh after watching Dhurandhar 2: ‘Once-in- a-lifetime character…’

The mother of two continued, “@ranveersingh You seized a once-in- a-lifetime character and delivered a solid, flawless performance @actormaddy @rampal72 @therakeshbedi sir and each and every fantastic actor in the film - Every performance lands perfectly; the film is unthinkable without each of you. Many congratulations to everyone behind this one”.

“What a fantastic film you've made @adityadharfilms! It takes so much conviction to make an almost 4 hr long film. Gripping and immersive, meticulously crafted, the film holds your attention through and through. You are a fiercely original and assured filmmaker,” Anushka wrote in her Instagram Story.

On Monday, Anushka took to Instagram to share that she had finally watched the spy thriller. The actor went on to praise Aditya for crafting a four-hour-long film that remained gripping and immersive throughout. She also showered praise on the ensemble cast, giving a special mention to Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan , Arjun Rampal , and Rakesh Bedi for their performances.

Actor Anushka Sharma has finally caught up with Aditya Dhar ’s Dhurandhar 2, and is seriously impressed with it. Anushka has heaped praise on the filmmaker for pulling off a four-hour-long narrative that stays immersive. When it came to Ranveer Singh , she didn’t hold back either, calling his act in the film “flawless.”

Anushka and Ranveer first appeared together in Band Baaja Baaraat, directed by Maneesh Sharma in his directorial debut. The film was released worldwide on December 10, 2010 and became a commercial success. They reunited on screen in Dil Dhadakne Do, which also starred Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Farhan Akhtar, and Vikrant Massey in key roles.

Aditya responded to Anushka by reposting her Story on his Instagram handle, and writing, “This is truly overwhelming coming from such an exceptional talent like you. Thank you so much Anushka… it only pushes us to aim higher, to tell stories with honesty, heart and purpose and to keep striving to create something that truly moves people.”

Dhurandhar 2 wins big Titled Dhurandhar The Revenge, the film is the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar. The film was released worldwide on March 19. Apart from Ranveer, it also stars R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Gaurav Gera and Arjun Rampal.

Dhurandhar was set in Lyari, Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles. It revolved around covert intelligence operations in the background of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The sequel delves into the origins of Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi, revealing the motivations behind his mission. It also takes the story forward, showing him taking control of the power dynamics in Lyari while working to dismantle a terror network in Pakistan that threatens India. The Aditya Dhar-directed film opened with earnings of ₹75 crore gross in paid previews, and minted ₹165 crore on release day. Till now, the film has surged past the ₹1000 crore mark at the domestic box office and minted over ₹1600 globally.