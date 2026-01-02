Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma's Band Baaja Baaraat to re-release in theatres on this date

Ranveer Singh's debut film as an actor, Band Baaja Baaraat, is all set to re-release in theatres this month! Cinema exhibition company PVR INOX announced that the 2010 film, featuring Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma, will be re-released in theatres on January 16. This announcement comes amid the box office tsunami caused by Ranveer's latest theatrical release, Dhurandhar. Band Baaja Baaraat revolved around the concept of weddings and the love story of two wedding planners.

Band Baaja Baaraat to re-release

The official Instagram account of PVR Cinemas also posted about the beloved film's re-release. “Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, and a rom-com that never gets old. Band Baaja Baaraat is back on the big screen - catch the fun all over again! #BandBaajaBaaraat re-releasing at PVR INOX on Jan 16!” read the caption.

More information on the show timings is awaited.

About the film

The film revolves around two ambitious young Delhi graduates, Shruti (Anushka Sharma) and Bittoo (Ranveer Singh), who start a wedding planning business named Shadi Mubarak. As they navigate their journey of friendship and trust amid the chaotic world of Indian weddings, they fall for each other.

Band Baaja Baarat was directed by Maneesh Sharma in his directorial debut. The film was a box office success when it was released in 2010, and made Ranveer an overnight sensation.

Niharika Bijli, lead strategist of PVR INOX, called Band Baaja Baaraat one of the rare "films that never loses its charm". “It remains fun and immensely relatable, no matter when—or with whom—you watch it. Re-releasing the film is our way of celebrating modern storytelling that continues to resonate across generations. With its timeless music, sharp humour, and deeply lived-in performances, the film captures the spirit of friendship, love, ambition, and life just as it is. We’re excited to bring it back for a new generation to discover its magic on the big screen,” she added.

Meanwhile, Ranveer's Dhurandhar is still going strong at the box office even after three weeks of release. The action spy thriller has crossed above ₹720 crore domestically so far, emerging as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025.