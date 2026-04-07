Virat Kohli blown away by Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, praises Aditya Dhar: ‘Didn't flinch once for almost 4 hours’
Virat Kohli took to Instagram to share his review after watching Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2, giving a special shoutout to Ranveer Singh for his performance.
Actor Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar The Revenge has been rewriting the box office rulebook ever since its release, emerging as one of the biggest cinematic successes in recent times. The Aditya Dhar directorial has found admirers across the industry, and the latest to join the fan club is cricket icon Virat Kohli.
Taking to social media, Virat heaped praise on the film, calling it a “cinematic experience” unlike anything he has witnessed in Indian cinema. He also applauded filmmaker Aditya Dhar for his vision, while giving a special shoutout to Ranveer for his performance.
Virat reviews Dhurandhar 2
On Monday, Virat took to Instagram Stories to share his review after watching Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller, giving a special shoutout to Ranveer Singh for his performance in the film.
“Saw the film today and dare I say that I've never ever seen a cinematic experience like this made in India. It brought out every kind of emotion to the surface and I didn't flinch once for almost 4 hours,” Virat wrote sharing a poster of the film.
The cricket icon continued, “@adityadharfilms your talent and conviction is reflected in what you've created. Hats off to you. You're a genius. And although all actors were great in their roles BUT @ranveersingh you have attained a different level after this movie and your performance was beyond brilliant. Absolutely WOW.”
Aditya was overwhelmed by Virat’s glowing review of his film and went on to repost the Story on his Instagram handle along with a heartfelt note. Calling Virat a “once-in-a-generation legend,” the filmmaker admitted that receiving appreciation from him “just hits different.”
Responding to Virat, Aditya wrote, “Wooowww! Can't believe this is happening Virat, this genuinely means so much. Been a fan since your under 19WC days. Watching a once-in-a-generation legend show love like this just hits different.”
“The way you carry the country every time you step out inspires us, in our own small way, we'll always try to make India proud with our films. Jai Hind,” Aditya added.
About Dhurandhar 2
The first part of Dhurandhar was released in December 2025 and emerged as a blockbuster, collecting over ₹1300 crore worldwide. The second part, titled Dhurandhar The Revenge, was released on March 19. It took a bumper opening of ₹145 crore and has so far collected over ₹1600 crore globally. In fact, Dhurandhar 2 has become the first Hindi film to earn ₹1000 crore net at the domestic box office.
Dhurandhar focused on Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza, infiltrating the terror networks based in Lyari. The film’s sequel was released in theatres on March 19. It delves into the origins of Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi, revealing the motivations behind his mission. The film also takes the story forward, showing him taking control of the power dynamics in Lyari while working to dismantle a terror network in Pakistan that threatens India.
Apart from Ranveer, the spy thriller stars Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, R. Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt in key roles.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
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