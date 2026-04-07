Virat Kohli blown away by Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, praises Aditya Dhar: ‘Didn't flinch once for almost 4 hours’

Actor Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar The Revenge has been rewriting the box office rulebook ever since its release, emerging as one of the biggest cinematic successes in recent times. The Aditya Dhar directorial has found admirers across the industry, and the latest to join the fan club is cricket icon Virat Kohli. Aditya Dhar was overwhelmed by Virat Kohli’s glowing review of Dhurandhar 2, which is led by Ranveer Singh.

Taking to social media, Virat heaped praise on the film, calling it a “cinematic experience” unlike anything he has witnessed in Indian cinema. He also applauded filmmaker Aditya Dhar for his vision, while giving a special shoutout to Ranveer for his performance.

Virat reviews Dhurandhar 2 On Monday, Virat took to Instagram Stories to share his review after watching Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller, giving a special shoutout to Ranveer Singh for his performance in the film.

“Saw the film today and dare I say that I've never ever seen a cinematic experience like this made in India. It brought out every kind of emotion to the surface and I didn't flinch once for almost 4 hours,” Virat wrote sharing a poster of the film.

The cricket icon continued, “@adityadharfilms your talent and conviction is reflected in what you've created. Hats off to you. You're a genius. And although all actors were great in their roles BUT @ranveersingh you have attained a different level after this movie and your performance was beyond brilliant. Absolutely WOW.”

Aditya was overwhelmed by Virat’s glowing review of his film and went on to repost the Story on his Instagram handle along with a heartfelt note. Calling Virat a “once-in-a-generation legend,” the filmmaker admitted that receiving appreciation from him “just hits different.”

Responding to Virat, Aditya wrote, “Wooowww! Can't believe this is happening Virat, this genuinely means so much. Been a fan since your under 19WC days. Watching a once-in-a-generation legend show love like this just hits different.”

“The way you carry the country every time you step out inspires us, in our own small way, we'll always try to make India proud with our films. Jai Hind,” Aditya added.