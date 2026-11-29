Espresso makeup: Glam look with brown eyeshadows (magnific) more By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less Move over, classic smoky eyes! Espresso makeup is bringing a warmer, softer and more wearable approach to eye makeup. Inspired by the deep brown shades of freshly brewed coffee, this beauty trend combines chocolate, mocha, caramel and bronze tones to create an effortlessly glamorous appearance. The look is particularly appealing because it doesn't rely on dramatic black eyeshadow or sharply defined eyeliner. Instead, it uses layers of brown to add depth and dimension to the eyes while keeping the overall makeup warm and sophisticated. Paired with bronzed cheeks, softly highlighted skin and nude-brown lips, espresso makeup can take you from an everyday outing to an evening celebration. The trend has also found favour among beauty enthusiasts looking for a softer alternative to traditional smoky eyes. Its versatility makes it suitable for different occasions, skin tones and makeup preferences. If you want to experiment with this coffee-inspired aesthetic, a good brown eyeshadow palette is a great starting point. Here are five options worth exploring. 5 brown eyeshadow palettes to recreate espresso makeup

If you want a palette that fits the trend's coffee-inspired colour story, the One Wish Espresso Eyeshadow Palette is an interesting option to explore. Its espresso-themed positioning makes it a natural starting point for experimenting with deeper brown eye looks. Use a medium brown shade across your eyelids and blend a deeper colour into the outer corners. You can finish with a touch of shimmer for an evening-ready appearance.

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For those who enjoy experimenting with different eye makeup styles, the Lakme Absolute Spotlight Eyeshadow Palette is worth considering. It offers a palette format that can help you explore different combinations rather than relying on a single eyeshadow shade. For an espresso-inspired look, focus on warm brown and neutral shades, using a darker colour to define the outer corners. Keep the lighter tones towards the inner eyelids to create dimension.

If you enjoy premium beauty products, the Hilary Rhoda Eyeshadow Palette in Brown deserves a place on your shopping list. Its brown-focused colour story makes it particularly relevant to this makeup trend. You can use deeper shades to create a soft smoky effect and experiment with lighter tones for blending. It is a palette to consider if you enjoy creating both understated and more dramatic eye looks.

Looking for a more affordable addition to your makeup collection? The MARS Mesmereyes Eyeshadow Palette is another option to explore. A versatile eyeshadow palette can be useful when you want to experiment with different combinations without investing in several individual products. For this look, build your eye makeup gradually, blending brown tones into the crease and adding a little shimmer to the centre of the eyelids.

The Maybelline New York City Mini Eyeshadow Palette in Brunch Neutrals is worth considering if you prefer a compact makeup option. Neutral shades can be useful for creating everyday eye makeup as well as more defined evening looks. Use a light shade as your base, blend a medium brown into the crease and deepen the outer corners with a darker tone. Finish with mascara for a polished look. How to recreate the espresso makeup look at home Step 1: Prepare your skin Start with a moisturiser and a primer suited to your skin type. Apply a lightweight foundation or skin tint to create an even base. Use concealer only where you need additional coverage. Step 2: Create warm, smoky eyes Apply a medium brown eyeshadow across your eyelids. Blend a deeper chocolate shade into the outer corners and crease. Use a fluffy blending brush to soften any harsh edges. Step 3: Add a hint of shimmer For a more glamorous finish, dab bronze or champagne shimmer on the centre of your eyelids. Avoid using too much product if you prefer a subtle daytime look. Step 4: Define your lashes Use brown or black eyeliner along the upper lash line and gently smudge it for a softer finish. Apply mascara to add volume and definition. Step 5: Complete the coffee-inspired look Add a warm bronzer to your cheeks, a subtle highlighter to your cheekbones and a nude-brown lipstick. You can also use a brown lip liner to add definition. Similar articles for you Trending makeup looks in 2026: 6 beauty trends to try this season and products to shop Glass skin without the 10-step routine: 5 hydrating K-beauty products worth trying Bollywood's soft glam makeup trend is taking over: Here's how to recreate it

FAQ for espresso makeup What is espresso makeup? Espresso makeup is a coffee-inspired beauty trend featuring deep brown, chocolate, mocha and bronze shades. It typically combines smoky brown eyes with bronzed skin and nude-brown lips. Which eyeshadow shades are best for espresso makeup? Chocolate brown, espresso, caramel, taupe, bronze and warm beige are some of the most suitable shades. Does espresso makeup suit Indian skin tones? Yes. The look can be adapted to different Indian skin tones by choosing brown shades with suitable warm, neutral or cool undertones. What lipstick goes well with espresso makeup? Mocha, caramel nude, chocolate brown, rose-brown and muted mauve lipsticks complement this look beautifully.