At the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize Awards, Isha Ambani wore a custom piece inspired by a similar look from the Standing Ground Fall 26 couture collection. Her stylist, Andrew Mukamal, shared pictures of the look on Instagram on November 29. Let's decode the ensemble, which is nothing short of a work of art.

Also Read | Ananya Panday turns business casual into glam statement in party-ready brown plaid pantsuit at awards night

Isha Ambani attended the 8th edition of the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize in Doha. The eldest daughter of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani chose a custom look for the occasion: a stunning brown gown by London-based haute couture label Standing Ground, styled by Andrew Mukamal.

According to fashion commentator Jack Savoie, the centre diamond itself is a little over 52 carats. In fact, the lineup features almost all the cuts: pear, round, heart, and emerald. Adorned over the gown's encapsulated beaded texture background, they catch onlookers' eyes.

Beautiful velvet with the gloves and intricate design elements, the chocolate-brown gown is one of Isha Ambani's most stunning sartorial moments. The bodice has 190 carats of diamonds running right down the centre. But what makes these diamonds so special? They are from her mother, Nita Ambani's private collection, making the dress a definite heirloom piece.

Apart from the diamonds, the deep brown-coloured ensemble features a strapless design with an arched neckline, a corseted bodice, and a velvet skirt with a gorgeous gather on the centre. A short train at the back, velvet opera gloves, and a matching velvet scarf draped around her neck complete the look.

Andrew styled the dress with a pair of massive diamond ear studs. With her hair tied in a slicked-back ponytail, the glam included winged eyeliner, golden eye shadow, fluttery eyelashes, glossy caramel-coded lip shade, rouged cheeks, beaming highlighter, and darkened brows.

The 2026 Fashion Trust Arabia Prize At the event, Isha Ambani presented the inaugural Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Craftsmanship Residency Award, curated by Swadesh. The award aims to give one FTA designer the opportunity to learn from master artisans in India.

According to Fashion Trust Arabia, the award aims to build on India’s participation as its Guest Country in 2025, and the new residency reflects Isha's ongoing commitment to ‘supporting emerging creative talent and bringing India’s rich craft traditions to a new generation of global designers’.

Meanwhile, apart from Isha Ambani, the other attendees at the awards were Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al Thani, David Beckham, and Salma Hayek Pinault.