Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.
Doctor debunks insulin myths: Starting insulin does not mean severe diabetes
Insulin is a treatment that helps keep diabetes under control and prevent further complications, shares Dr Pankaj Khatana.
Many people living with diabetes get worried when their doctor advises them to start insulin. Some feel that their diabetes has reached an advanced stage, while others believe that once started, insulin can never be stopped.
Because of these fears, patients sometimes delay treatment, even when their blood sugar levels are poorly controlled, shared Dr Pankaj Khatana with HT Lifestyle.
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A senior consultant of internal medicine at Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, Dr Khatana pointed out that starting insulin does not necessarily mean that the diabetes has become severe. He explained why that is and debunked other popular myths surrounding the prescribed use of insulin, which are presented as follows.
Insulin does not always mean severe diabetes
Dr Khatana highlighted that type 2 diabetes is a progressive disease. Over the years, the pancreas may gradually produce less insulin, making it difficult to maintain normal blood sugar levels with tablets alone.
“In such situations, insulin may be needed to achieve better control. It is not a sign of failure or a consequence of poor self-care,” he shared. “Insulin may also be advised when blood sugar levels are very high, HbA1c is significantly elevated, or a patient develops symptoms such as excessive thirst, frequent urination and unexplained weight loss.”
Other situations in which diabetics may temporarily require insulin are during infections, hospitalisation, surgery or pregnancy, noted the physician.
Insulin does not damage organs
In the words of Dr Khatana, “Another common misconception is that insulin damages the kidneys or causes blindness. The reality is quite the opposite.”
The physician explained that poorly controlled diabetes can damage the kidneys, eyes, nerves and heart. Insulin helps protect these organs by keeping blood glucose under control.
Insulin is not addictive
Dr Khatana deems it important for people to understand that insulin is not addictive. “Some people may need it temporarily, while others may require it for the long term, depending on their pancreatic function and glucose control,” he stated.
“The important thing to keep in mind is that insulin is a treatment, not a punishment,” added the physician. “The aim is not to avoid insulin at all costs, but to keep diabetes under control and prevent complications.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
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