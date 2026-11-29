Many people living with diabetes get worried when their doctor advises them to start insulin. Some feel that their diabetes has reached an advanced stage, while others believe that once started, insulin can never be stopped.

Because of these fears, patients sometimes delay treatment, even when their blood sugar levels are poorly controlled, shared Dr Pankaj Khatana with HT Lifestyle.

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A senior consultant of internal medicine at Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, Dr Khatana pointed out that starting insulin does not necessarily mean that the diabetes has become severe. He explained why that is and debunked other popular myths surrounding the prescribed use of insulin, which are presented as follows.

Insulin does not always mean severe diabetes Dr Khatana highlighted that type 2 diabetes is a progressive disease. Over the years, the pancreas may gradually produce less insulin, making it difficult to maintain normal blood sugar levels with tablets alone.

“In such situations, insulin may be needed to achieve better control. It is not a sign of failure or a consequence of poor self-care,” he shared. “Insulin may also be advised when blood sugar levels are very high, HbA1c is significantly elevated, or a patient develops symptoms such as excessive thirst, frequent urination and unexplained weight loss.”

Other situations in which diabetics may temporarily require insulin are during infections, hospitalisation, surgery or pregnancy, noted the physician.