Glass skin without the 10 step routine (Magnific) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less The Korean glass skin trend has actually made us think about what healthy, bright, and glowing skin actually looks like. From dewy complexions to smooth, hydrated finishes, this skincare trend continues to inspire beauty enthusiasts who want their skin to look fresh and radiant. However, achieving that glow does not necessarily mean investing in a 10-step Korean skincare routine or layering multiple products every morning and night. The secret lies in understanding what your skin needs and choosing formulations that help maintain hydration and support the skin barrier. Ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, snail mucin, niacinamide, glycerin and ceramides are popular in K-beauty because they address different aspects of skin hydration and care. If you are eager to get glass skin minus the 10-step routine, here are 5 Korean skincare products worth adding to your list. 5 hydrating K-beauty products worth trying

If there is one ingredient that has become synonymous with Korean skincare, it is snail mucin. The COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence is a popular option for anyone looking to add a lightweight hydration step to their routine. It contains 96% snail secretion filtrate, along with ingredients such as sodium hyaluronate, panthenol and allantoin. Its lightweight, slightly viscous texture makes it suitable for layering under a moisturiser. Snail mucin helps condition the skin and supports a softer, more hydrated appearance. This essence can be particularly useful when your skin feels dehydrated or looks dull due to dryness. Best for: Those looking for a hydrating essence that can be layered into a simple routine.

2 . Beauty of Joseon Glow Serum Propolis + Niacinamide 30ml & Relief Sun Aqua-Fresh Rice + B5 SPF 50+ PA++++ 50ml | Korean Skincare Duo for Glowing Skin & Sun Protection Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

For anyone who wants hydration along with a more radiant-looking complexion, the Beauty of Joseon Glow Serum is worth exploring. It combines 60% propolis extract with 2% niacinamide and is designed to support skin hydration and improve the appearance of uneven skin tone. Propolis is known for its skin-conditioning properties, while niacinamide can help support the skin barrier and improve the appearance of dullness. The serum has a lightweight consistency and can be used after cleansing and before moisturising. It is a useful option for people who want to introduce a targeted serum without adding multiple treatment products to their routine. Best for: Those looking for a combination of hydration and radiance.

Hyaluronic acid is a well-known humectant that attracts water and helps keep the skin hydrated. The ISNTREE Ultra-Low Molecular Hyaluronic Acid Serum is a K-beauty favourite for those who prefer lightweight, moisture-focused skincare. Its formula features multiple forms of hyaluronic acid, which help provide hydration and leave the skin feeling softer and plumper. The serum is designed to absorb comfortably without the heavy feel of a rich cream, making it an option worth considering for combination and dehydrated skin. Apply it to slightly damp skin and follow with a moisturiser to help seal in hydration. Best for: Those who want a lightweight serum for dehydrated skin.

If your skin feels dry, tight or uncomfortable, a moisturising toner can be a useful addition to your skincare routine. The Laneige Cream Skin Cerapeptide Refiner combines a toner's lightweight application with the nourishing feel of a moisturising formula. Its Cerapeptide complex helps support the skin barrier, while the creamy texture provides lasting comfort and hydration. Unlike a traditional watery toner, this product offers a more moisturising finish and can be particularly useful during colder months. You can apply it after cleansing and follow it with sunscreen during the day or a moisturiser at night, depending on your skin's needs. Best for: Those with dehydrated skin who prefer a moisturising toner.

The Suroskie Spotless TXA Capsule Cream is a moisturising and brightening face cream designed to help improve the appearance of dark spots, pigmentation and uneven skin tone. It uses a capsule-and-gel format, allowing the two components to be mixed before application. The formula is designed to provide hydration while incorporating ingredients commonly used in skincare products targeting discolouration and skin tone. Unlike a conventional face cream, this product features a capsule-based format that you mix with its gel before application. Best for: For anyone looking to add a multi-purpose moisturising cream with brightening ingredients to their skincare shelf, this capsule-based formulation offers an interesting option. How to build a simple glass skin routine You can incorporate these products without using all five together. Start with a gentle cleanser, follow with either the COSRX essence or Torriden serum, and seal in moisture with a suitable moisturiser. During the day, finish with sunscreen. If your skin needs extra nourishment, consider using the Laneige Cream Skin Refiner. You can also choose the Beauty of Joseon Glow Serum when you want to focus on dullness and uneven-looking skin. Introduce one new product at a time and patch-test before regular use, especially if you have sensitive skin. Remember that glass skin is an aesthetic goal, not a guarantee of flawless or poreless skin. Consistency, suitable formulations and sun protection matter much more than the number of products on your shelf. Similar stories for you From bond-building treatments to hydraring hair masks, 8 hair care products that help repair dry and damaged hair Classic red lips are back: 7 red lipsticks every Indian bride can consider Bollywood's soft glam makeup trend is taking over: Here's how to recreate it

FAQ for glass skin look Do you need a 10-step Korean skincare routine for glass skin? No. A simple routine with a gentle cleanser, hydrating serum or essence, moisturiser and sunscreen can support hydrated, healthy-looking skin. Which ingredient is best for achieving glass skin? Hyaluronic acid, glycerin, snail mucin, niacinamide and ceramides are popular ingredients. The right choice depends on your skin type and concerns. Can oily skin follow a glass skin routine? Yes. Choose lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturisers and water-based serums. Avoid layering too many rich products if your skin is prone to excess oil or clogged pores. Can sensitive skin use Korean skincare products? Many K-beauty products focus on gentle hydration, but not every formulation suits everyone. Check ingredient lists, patch-test new products and discontinue use if irritation develops.