Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.
Miss Universe 2026 is 27-year-old Jennifer Barreto from Puerto Rico, wins the crown in her home country
Puerto Rico’s Jennifer Barreto, 27, won the 75th Miss Universe pageant, held in her home country.
The Miss Universe 2026 winner has been announced. 27-year-old Jennifer Barreto from Puerto Rico won the 75th edition of the pageant in her home country. Representing San Sebastián, Jennifer secured the title on November 25, 2026 as reigning Miss Universe Fatima Bosch of Mexico crowned her successor.
Also Read | Miss Universe 2026: India's Kaziah Liz Mejo's Miss Universe journey comes to an end as she fails to qualify for Top 12
The Miss Universe 2026 finale
While Jennifer took home the crown, Dominican Republic's Melissa Nunez was named the first runner-up, while Venezuela's Clara Vegas Goetz finished as the second runner-up. The Top 5 finalists included the Philippines, New Zealand, Venezuela, the Dominican Republic, and Puerto Rico. With Jennifer's victory, Puerto Rico has now won the Miss Universe crown six times.
The finale question
In the final round, each finalist was asked the same question: “What does the world need most from its leaders right now?” The Miss Universe winner's answer to the question was, “I believe the world needs leaders who are professionally empathetic. We live in a world where we often judge and question others, but a leader should stand up for their values, set an example, and raise the bar.”
Who is Jennifer Barreto?
At 27 years old, Jennifer Barreto brings an impressive profile that extends far beyond pageantry. According to Halo, she is married and the proud mother of 7-year-old girl, Penélope. She is one of the few recent pageant winners balancing motherhood with a demanding professional career. She holds two master's degrees, one in psychology and another in clinical social work. She also serves as a prevention specialist for the US Army Department of Defence.
India out in the Top 12
Meanwhile, India's Kaziah Liz Mejo was eliminated from the 75th Miss Universe pageant. She reached the Top 30 in Puerto Rico but did not advance to the Top 12. She won the 2026 Miss Universe India crown in August this year, becoming the first woman from Kerala to hold the title.
Kaziah made it to the Miss Universe Top 30 but failed to qualify for the Top 12. The contestants included in the Top 12 are from Chile, the Dominican Republic, the United States, New Zealand, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Philippines, Colombia, Nicaragua, Venezuela, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and France.
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