Antibiotic overuse is a real concern. When someone in the family, even a child, complains of an ache or notices some swelling, it can be tempting to reach for antibiotics. You may even have a few doses left over from the last time the doctor prescribed them. But the same symptoms can have different causes. A cough and fever can accompany both viral and bacterial infections, and antibiotics only work against bacteria.

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HT Lifestyle spoke to two experts about antibiotic use in children. Dr Richa Priyadarshini, a professor at School of Natural Sciences at Shiv Nadar University, Delhi NCR, who specialises in bacterial cell biology, explained how missed doses can affect treatment and how antibiotic overuse can disrupt gut bacteria. Dr Rajesh Chokhani, a consultant paediatrician at P. D. Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Mahim, shared how doctors decide whether a child needs antibiotics and what parents should do if they have already given a leftover dose.

Here are some of the questions Priyadarshini answered:

Why should parents avoid giving children leftover antibiotics? If your child has a cough, fever or sore throat like they had last month, it's natural to assume the same medicine will work again. But Prof Priyadarshini pointed out that symptoms such as cough or congestion alone can't tell you whether the illness is viral or bacterial. She therefore advised against giving your child antibiotics left over from a previous illness.

She added, “Symptoms for many diseases are similar, such as cough, body aches, congestion, and fever; these symptoms are seen in both bacterial and viral infections. Antibiotics are effective only against bacterial infections and should be taken only after a proper diagnosis and testing by a doctor.”

Antibiotics are ineffective against the viruses that cause the common cold. Giving a child antibiotics for a cold can expose them to side effects without easing their symptoms.

What happens if a child misses antibiotic doses or stops treatment early? Most of the time, antibiotics are not continued as prescribed. This is also a cause of worry. The expert reminded that the antibiotic regimen is prescribed for a set number of days, from days to sometimes a month. And sometimes, when the symptoms ease, after a day or two of treatment, antibiotics are not taken as seriously. But this is a major mistake.

She said, “While the child will start to show a reduction in symptoms, probably a day or two after antibiotic treatment, the pathogen is not completely eliminated at this stage. Antibiotics must be administered at a sufficient concentration to effectively eliminate pathogenic bacteria from the body. When you miss doses, antibiotic levels in the body dip below the effective concentration required to kill bacteria, giving pathogens sufficient time to regrow and, in some cases, develop resistance.”

Dr Priyadarshini cautioned against stopping antibiotics midway without consulting the prescribing doctor, especially if the child is being treated for a serious infection such as tuberculosis, endocarditis or pneumonia.

How can excessive antibiotic usage affect gut bacteria? The gut is the home to a community of microbes, including bacteria that help digest food and support the immune system. These microbes make up the gut microbiome, and antibiotics can disrupt its balance. Maintaining that balance matters because the microbiome plays a role in digestion, metabolism and immune function.

“Most broad-spectrum antibiotics not only target pathogens but also kill the good bacteria in the gut. This leads to dysbiosis of the gut microbiome and can cause side effects such as diarrhoea and affect gut homeostasis. Excessive use of antibiotics over a long period of time can lead to serious complications such as IBD, leaky gut, or C. difficile infections," she described the potential side effects.

So, if your child falls ill, check with their doctor for a proper diagnosis before giving them any antibiotics. If the doctor prescribes antibiotics for the current infection, follow the recommended dose and schedule.

What if you have already given your child a dose of leftover antibiotics? Dr Chokhani advised speaking to a doctor as soon as possible and telling them which antibiotic your child took. He said, “They should still consult a doctor as early as possible, before the findings get ‘masked’ or disappear, for them to decide whether the child really needs an antibiotic, which one and for how long.” The paediatrician strongly cautioned parents against giving children antibiotics left over from an earlier illness. Even if your child's fever, cough or sore throat seems just like it did last time, the cause may be different. Moreover, he also reminded that many fever, sore throats do not need antibiotics.

The paediatrician also explained that a doctor considers how high the child's fever is, how it responds to fever-reducing medicines and whether the child has other symptoms, such as cough or sore throat. The doctor also examines the child before deciding whether to prescribe an antibiotic.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.