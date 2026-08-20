Can repotting a houseplant expose you to bacteria that can make you sick? Doctor explains when it is a cause for concern
Repotting houseplants may pose a risk of exposure to harmful bacteria, warns Dr Kunal Sood, suggesting proper precautions that one can take.
Did you realise something as ordinary as repotting a house plant could expose your hands to bacteria? According to Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, it could potentially make you sick.
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Dr Kunal posted the video after a man shared his health journey, revealing that his house plants got him sick and now he has to live in a hospital until he gets a heart transplant. Though the anaesthesiologist did not confirm that repotting your plants could affect your heart health, he cautioned that certain bacteria found in damp soil and stagnant water in pots could pose a health risk.
Can repotting a houseplant expose you to bacteria?
While keeping indoor or outdoor plants is generally safe, Dr Kunal Sood stressed that damp soil and stagnant water in pots can harbour harmful microbes such as Pseudomonas.
“Getting sick from your house plants sounds almost impossible, but the soil and water around your plants can actually contain bacteria that could potentially make you sick. One possible culprit is Pseudomonas, which is a type of bacteria that thrives in moist environments and can sometimes be found in potting soil and standing plant water,” he explained.
How can these bacteria make you sick?
According to Dr Sood, every time you repot a plant, touch the soil, or empty old water, you could potentially get bacteria on your hands. For most people, that's not a reason to panic, he clarified, since your skin and immune system usually do a great job protecting you.
However, the bigger concern is when bacteria find an easier way into your body. It can happen through a cut, damaged skin, or a medical device.
‘Pseudomonas are difficult to treat…’
Dr Sood stressed that Pseudomonas can cause infections that are particularly difficult to treat. It is because some strains of this bacterium resist multiple antibiotics and can form protective communities called biofilms.
However, he added, “The good news is you don't need to get rid of your plants.” You can take a few precautionary steps that won't ruin a simple calming activity like repotting a plant for you:
- Wash your hands after handling soil or plant water.
- Consider gloves if you have cuts on your hands.
- Always wash up before touching a wound or medical equipment.
Dr Kunal Sood, MD, is a double board-certified physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine. He did his residency and fellowship in anesthesiology at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, followed by a one-year fellowship in interventional pain medicine. He later became the Medical Director of the office in Germantown, Maryland.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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