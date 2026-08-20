Can repotting a houseplant expose you to bacteria that can make you sick? Doctor explains when it is a cause for concern

Did you realise something as ordinary as repotting a house plant could expose your hands to bacteria? According to Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, it could potentially make you sick.

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Dr Kunal posted the video after a man shared his health journey, revealing that his house plants got him sick and now he has to live in a hospital until he gets a heart transplant. Though the anaesthesiologist did not confirm that repotting your plants could affect your heart health, he cautioned that certain bacteria found in damp soil and stagnant water in pots could pose a health risk.

Can repotting a houseplant expose you to bacteria? While keeping indoor or outdoor plants is generally safe, Dr Kunal Sood stressed that damp soil and stagnant water in pots can harbour harmful microbes such as Pseudomonas.

“Getting sick from your house plants sounds almost impossible, but the soil and water around your plants can actually contain bacteria that could potentially make you sick. One possible culprit is Pseudomonas, which is a type of bacteria that thrives in moist environments and can sometimes be found in potting soil and standing plant water,” he explained.