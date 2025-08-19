Anaesthesiologist explains if receipts are ‘new-age Ebola,’ loaded with toxic chemicals; shows how to handle them

That small strip of paper you get after every purchase feels like the most ordinary thing in the world. We fold it, crumple it, or stash it away without giving it a second glance. However, receipts, despite looking so harmless, may not be as safe as they appear. Doctor warn frequent receipt handling may pose health threats. (Freepik)

Anesthesiologist Myro Figura explains in his August 18 Instagram post how handling them too often could expose you to harmful chemicals that may affect your health in the long run.

Why receipts are more harmful than you think

Myro says in his post, “Receipts are like the new-age Ebola. They’re coated with a ton of BPA, sometimes up to a thousand times more than what you’d find in a can of food. And BPA is a hormone disruptor because it mimics estrogen, and trust me, none of you need more of that.”

(For those unfamiliar, BPA or Bisphenol A is a chemical widely used in plastics and thermal paper, and it’s been linked to hormone imbalance and other health risks.)

How BPA affects your body

He continues, “When you consume BPA, which you really shouldn’t, your liver actually breaks it down and clears it from your system within a few hours. But if it’s absorbed through your skin, like from a receipt, it bypasses the liver completely and can stay in your system for several days.”

Myro concludes, “One receipt, you’re gonna be fine. But if you’re handling them all the time, you'd better be wearing gloves.”

What study reveals

According to the Ecology Centre’s study, while many retailers are phasing out BPA in receipt paper, its common replacement, BPS, is no safer. Both chemicals are endocrine disruptors linked to reproductive, neurological, and hormonal risks, and they can transfer quickly from paper to skin. The findings emphasise the need for businesses to adopt safer alternatives, such as digital receipts or non-bisphenol paper, to reduce everyday exposure.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.