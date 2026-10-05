Cheat day done right: Try this nutritionist-approved recipe for brown butter chocolate banana bread to satisfy your sweet cravings

Got a serious sweet tooth and trying to stick to your fitness goals? Cheat-day cravings can make a decadent dessert hard to resist, but making it at home gives you more control over the ingredients and portions. With the right recipe, you can enjoy something indulgent while being a little more mindful of what goes into it, rather than reaching for a store-bought treat.

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If you’re craving something warm, gooey and chocolate-loaded, this could be just the dessert you need. Aathira Sethumadhavan, a certified nutritionist and chef known for creating flavour-packed, calorie-conscious recipes, has shared her recipe for brown butter chocolate banana bread – a decadent homemade dessert that is perfect for satisfying those cheat-day sweet cravings.

In an Instagram video shared on October 4, the nutritionist describes the dish as, “Cheat day done right! Warm, gooey, chocolate-loaded banana bread with nutty brown butter, a swirl of nut butter and a caramelised banana top. These are the calories that aren’t wasted. Every bite is totally worth it!”