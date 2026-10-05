Next time you crave dessert, try this fudgy walnut brownie recipe that is ready in just 10 minutes and has 26g of protein

Ever had a craving for a fudgy, chocolaty dessert but held back because it is unhealthy and can cause sugar spikes and increased calorie intake? If so, you are not alone. Desserts are often the first thing to be struck out from a healthy diet if you are going into a calorie deficit. However, that doesn't have to be the case.

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Walnut fudgy protein brownie recipe This quick recipe, shared by nutritionist Kiran Kukreja, shows how to make a high-protein dessert—a fudgy walnut protein brownie—at home in just 10 minutes with basic pantry ingredients. The dessert packs 26 grams of protein, helping satisfy sweet cravings without compromising dietary goals.

“Why eat brownies made with refined flour when you can make these high-protein brownies at home in just 10 minutes? And if you tell people you ordered them from outside, they’ll literally believe you. This fudgy walnut brownie packs 26 grams of protein, satisfying your sweet cravings without the guilt—because, apparently, we can have our dessert and hit our protein goals too,” Kiran said in the video.