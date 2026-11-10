Step inside Amyra Dastur’s beautiful home: Vintage Parsi heritage, endless corridors, high ceilings, a movie poster wall and four cats

Actor Amyra Dastur does not live in a house decorated to look old. She lives in a house that is old. On November 9, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan shared a house tour video featuring Amyra on YouTube. And it is not your typical celebrity home tour. Also read | Step inside Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge's regal Mumbai home where they live with their adorable son Fatehsinh Khan

No stark-white minimalism. No 'everything is from one store' energy. This is a real, lived-in, inherited Parsi family home — with high ceilings, endless corridors, 100-year-old heirlooms, a Marvel poster wall she DIY’d herself, and cats running the place.

Amyra did not buy the vintage vibe, she inherited it This Mumbai home originally belonged to Amyra’s great-grandfather. It’s been passed down through generations of her Parsi family. Amyra kept the high ceilings, the long passages, and the old-building character on purpose. The whole place feels nostalgic, personal, and a little chaotic in the best way.

One of the first things you see is the dining and living area. The star is the poster wall Amyra made herself, over six months during the Covid-19 lockdown. It’s heavy on Marvel superheroes. The second thing you notice: the cats. During the house tour, Amyra also introduced Farah to her four cats. Also read₹48 crore with priceless MF Husain paintings. Watch"> | Step inside Madhuri Dixit's dazzling sea-facing Mumbai home worth ₹48 crore with priceless MF Husain paintings. Watch