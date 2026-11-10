Amyra Dastur says Farah Khan almost made her cry by saying the actor will ‘ruin her career’ with how she danced on Kung Fu Yoga set

Amyra recalled what happened on set and said, “Farah has a very good sense of humour but I did not know that. I had only heard that Farah ma'am will yell at you so don't mess up… Then she comes at me and she says, ‘Congratulations!’ So I thought I was doing such a good job. She said, ‘You are going to be my Titanic and ruin my career!’”

Farah Khan visited actor Amyra Dastur 's Mumbai residence for the latest episode of her YouTube channel. The actor welcomed her and the two of them recalled memories of working together on the set of the film Kung Fu Yoga. Farah had choreographed a song called Goosebump, which had Amyra in it. The actor shared how she was intimidated by Farah and then there was one moment when she almost made her cry on set.

Farah looked surprised and laughed at this recollection, and said that whoever has got some yelling has done well in their career! Amyra agreed to that statement and said that Farah has also yelled at Boman Irani on the set of Happy New Year. Farah recalled how Boman was trying to get in character, but it was making her think he had gone into a coma. She asked him, "Will you do something or will you stay in coma?" Farah added that Boman got up and told her he was trying to stay in character.

About the film Kung Fu Yoga was released in 2017. It was an action-adventure comedy film written and directed by Stanley Tong. It also starred Sonu Sood and Disha Patani. It was the first film made under the India-China co-production treaty.

Farah's last film as a director was the 2014 film Happy New Year. She hosted Celebrity MasterChef too. Her YouTube channel, where she posts celebrity cooking videos with her cook, Dileep, has become a huge hit with audiences.

Amyra was last seen in the show Chumbak, released on Netflix. She plays Hutoxi Taraporewala in the show, which also stars Neena Gupta, Deven Bhojani and Sumeet Vyas.