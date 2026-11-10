Amyra Dastur says Farah Khan almost made her cry by saying the actor will ‘ruin her career’ with how she danced on Kung Fu Yoga set
Farah Khan choreographed a song for Kung Fu Yoga which had Amyra Dastur in it. The actor recalled how she was teary-eyed with her remarks on her dance.
Farah Khan visited actor Amyra Dastur's Mumbai residence for the latest episode of her YouTube channel. The actor welcomed her and the two of them recalled memories of working together on the set of the film Kung Fu Yoga. Farah had choreographed a song called Goosebump, which had Amyra in it. The actor shared how she was intimidated by Farah and then there was one moment when she almost made her cry on set.
Why did Farah make Amyra cry?
Amyra recalled what happened on set and said, “Farah has a very good sense of humour but I did not know that. I had only heard that Farah ma'am will yell at you so don't mess up… Then she comes at me and she says, ‘Congratulations!’ So I thought I was doing such a good job. She said, ‘You are going to be my Titanic and ruin my career!’”
Farah looked surprised and laughed at this recollection, and said that whoever has got some yelling has done well in their career! Amyra agreed to that statement and said that Farah has also yelled at Boman Irani on the set of Happy New Year. Farah recalled how Boman was trying to get in character, but it was making her think he had gone into a coma. She asked him, "Will you do something or will you stay in coma?" Farah added that Boman got up and told her he was trying to stay in character.
About the film
Kung Fu Yoga was released in 2017. It was an action-adventure comedy film written and directed by Stanley Tong. It also starred Sonu Sood and Disha Patani. It was the first film made under the India-China co-production treaty.
Farah's last film as a director was the 2014 film Happy New Year. She hosted Celebrity MasterChef too. Her YouTube channel, where she posts celebrity cooking videos with her cook, Dileep, has become a huge hit with audiences.
Amyra was last seen in the show Chumbak, released on Netflix. She plays Hutoxi Taraporewala in the show, which also stars Neena Gupta, Deven Bhojani and Sumeet Vyas.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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