High AQI and eye health: Ophthalmologist explains signs of pollution-related eye irritation and ways to protect your vision
Rising air pollution can affect your eyes too. An ophthalmologist explains the symptoms to watch for and ways to protect your eye health.
With air pollution levels rising across cities, its impact goes beyond respiratory health. Exposure to particulate matter and other airborne pollutants can irritate the eyes, disrupt the tear film and worsen dry eye syndrome. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sujal Shah, Ophthalmologist, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, explains how poor air quality affects the ocular surface, the symptoms to watch out for and the precautions that can help protect your eyes. (Also read: Dermatologist explains how air and water pollution are silently damaging your hair and skin; shares tips to protect them )
How air pollution affect your eyes?
“Elevated levels of particulate matter and other air pollutants can irritate the eye surface, destabilise the tear film and worsen dry eye syndrome,” says Dr Sujal Shah.
The tear film is a protective layer that keeps the eyes moist and maintains a smooth optical surface. However, exposure to air pollutants can disrupt this layer, increase oxidative stress and trigger inflammation.
“Fine particulate matter can settle on the eye surface, while other pollutants may damage the cells responsible for maintaining a healthy tear film. This can increase tear evaporation and contribute to dryness and irritation,” explains Dr Shah.
Common symptoms of pollution-related eye irritation include:
- Burning sensation
- Redness
- Itchiness
- A gritty or foreign-body sensation
- Excessive watering
- Fluctuations in vision
One common misconception about dry eye syndrome is that eyes producing more tears cannot be dry. However, excessive watering can also occur as a response to irritation and an unstable tear film.
People with pre-existing dry eye conditions, contact lens wearers, older adults and those who spend long hours outdoors may be more susceptible to the effects of air pollution.
How to protect your eyes from air pollution
While avoiding pollution completely may not always be possible, certain precautions can help reduce exposure and maintain eye comfort.
Dr Shah recommends the following measures:
1. Monitor local AQI levels: Keep track of the Air Quality Index and avoid outdoor activities when pollution levels are high.
2. Wear protective eyewear: Wraparound glasses can help shield the eyes from wind and airborne pollutants.
3. Avoid rubbing your eyes: Rubbing can aggravate irritation and further inflame the eye surface.
4. Use preservative-free artificial tears: These may help relieve dryness and maintain moisture on the eye surface. Consult an eye specialist if symptoms persist.
5. Limit contact lens use during irritation: Consider wearing contact lenses for shorter periods when your eyes feel uncomfortable, and follow your eye specialist’s advice.
6. Improve indoor air quality: Ensure proper ventilation and consider air-cleaning solutions to reduce indoor pollutant exposure.
When should you consult doctor
Taking regular breaks from screens may improve ocular comfort. However, it is important to understand that screen-related eye strain and pollution-induced irritation are two different issues. “Persistent redness, pain, discomfort or changes in vision should not be dismissed as temporary effects of pollution. An ophthalmologist can assess tear film stability and inflammation of the eye surface,” says Dr Shah.
He further advises seeking immediate specialist attention in case of acute eye pain, significant sensitivity to light or changes in vision. “With poor air quality becoming an increasingly common concern in cities, eye protection deserves attention too,” concludes Dr Shah.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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