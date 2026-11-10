High AQI and eye health: Ophthalmologist explains signs of pollution-related eye irritation and ways to protect your vision

With air pollution levels rising across cities, its impact goes beyond respiratory health. Exposure to particulate matter and other airborne pollutants can irritate the eyes, disrupt the tear film and worsen dry eye syndrome. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sujal Shah, Ophthalmologist, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, explains how poor air quality affects the ocular surface, the symptoms to watch out for and the precautions that can help protect your eyes. (Also read: Dermatologist explains how air and water pollution are silently damaging your hair and skin; shares tips to protect them )

How air pollution affect your eyes? “Elevated levels of particulate matter and other air pollutants can irritate the eye surface, destabilise the tear film and worsen dry eye syndrome,” says Dr Sujal Shah.

The tear film is a protective layer that keeps the eyes moist and maintains a smooth optical surface. However, exposure to air pollutants can disrupt this layer, increase oxidative stress and trigger inflammation.

“Fine particulate matter can settle on the eye surface, while other pollutants may damage the cells responsible for maintaining a healthy tear film. This can increase tear evaporation and contribute to dryness and irritation,” explains Dr Shah.

Common symptoms of pollution-related eye irritation include:

Burning sensation

Redness

Itchiness

A gritty or foreign-body sensation

Excessive watering

Fluctuations in vision One common misconception about dry eye syndrome is that eyes producing more tears cannot be dry. However, excessive watering can also occur as a response to irritation and an unstable tear film.

People with pre-existing dry eye conditions, contact lens wearers, older adults and those who spend long hours outdoors may be more susceptible to the effects of air pollution.