Cooking fumes to scented candles: Doctor lists hidden indoor pollutants affecting your home

If you have a chimney or exhaust fan, don't forget to turn it on. Not after you're done cooking, but while you're cooking. And if you have windows in the kitchen, open them. Cross-ventilation is not just an architecture buzzword; it's a lung-saver. Gas stove users, this one is especially for you.

That satisfying sizzle when you fry pakoras or grill chicken? That's not just flavour; that's fine particulate matter going airborne. "Cooking, especially frying and grilling, produces smoke and fine particles that can enter the lungs. Nitrogen dioxide is also produced by gas stoves, and this can irritate the airways. You can reduce your exposure by using kitchen exhaust fans and adequate ventilation," Dr Saxena said.

Invisible is the key word. You can't see it, but your sinuses, your head, and your lungs definitely feel it. Below are the everyday culprits Dr Saxena said you might be overlooking.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Prashant Saxena, chairperson, respiratory diseases and critical care, sleep medicine, allergy and lung transplantation at Artemis Hospital, Gurugram, said: “Home is a safe place, especially with increasing outdoor pollution levels. But indoor air can also have harmful pollutants that are often invisible. Everyday household activities can affect the air we breathe, from cooking fumes and cleaning products to dust and damp walls. Long-term exposure can lead to respiratory problems as well as allergies, headaches and other health issues."

If you obsess over outdoor AQI , buy masks for your commute, and check pollution apps like it's the weather, what about the air inside your house? The place where you sleep, cook, crash on the couch, and spend most of your time? It turns out, your safe haven might not be that safe after all. Also read | Why your room keeps getting dusty even with windows closed and what you can do about it

2. Floral-scented cleaners are not as that harmless If you love a house that smells like a mountain meadow after a deep clean, know this: that mountain meadow is often chemicals in a can. "Many household cleaners, room fresheners and scented candles release chemicals known as volatile organic compounds. These can cause eye irritation as well as headaches and breathing difficulties, especially among people with asthma. You can also choose fragrance-free products and avoid unnecessary sprays," Dr Saxena said.

VOCs (volatile organic compounds) are the uninvited guests. They come from sprays, bleach, room fresheners, and those super aesthetic scented candles. If you have asthma, allergies, or kids at home, switch to fragrance-free, read the label, and maybe skip spraying air freshener every hour. A little less perfume, a lot more fresh air.

3. Your rug and curtains are trapping more than dust Your bed, your drapes, your plush rug, your favourite couch — all of them are basically dust hotels. "Mattresses, drapes, rugs and upholstered furnishings trap dust, pollen and dust mites which could lead to bouts of sneezing, coughing and allergic reactions. Regular cleaning of your home, such as vacuuming, washing bed sheets, and dusting neglected corners, can help improve indoor air quality," Dr Saxena said.

If you wake up sneezing or coughing at night, it might not be a cold. It might be your bedding. Wash your sheets in hot water weekly, vacuum with a HEPA filter, and yes, dust those corners behind the bed that you have been avoiding since 2022.

4. That tiny damp patch could be a big deal A little leak under the sink? A dark spot on the bathroom ceiling? That's not just a maintenance issue. "Leaking pipes, inadequate ventilation and dampness encourage the growth of mould. Spores produced by mould can worsen asthma or allergy symptoms. Taking care of leaks, controlling humidity, and drying wet surfaces in a timely manner are important preventive measures," Dr Saxena said.

Mould spores are sneaky. They thrive in damp, poorly ventilated bathrooms, kitchens, and basements, and they can trigger serious asthma and allergy flare-ups. Fix leaks quickly, use an exhaust fan in the bathroom, and don't let wet towels or clothes sit around. As Dr Saxena reminded: "Cleaning is not all there is to a healthy home. You also need to identify the hidden sources of pollution and reduce your everyday exposure to them."

So the next time you do a deep clean, don't just chase visible dirt. Turn on the fan, ditch the extra fragrance, wash the curtains, and check for damp. Your home will still be your safe place — it just needs a little help breathing too.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.