Everyday Explained: Why your room keeps getting dusty even with windows closed and what you can do about it

According to Kumar, closing your windows does not necessarily mean you are keeping dust out. In fact, a significant amount of the dust inside a room is generated within the home itself. Every time we walk across a room, sit on a sofa, change bedsheets or move curtains, we release tiny particles into the air. These particles remain suspended for some time before settling on furniture, floors and other surfaces.

Have you ever wondered why your room gets dusty even with closed windows? In this edition of HT Lifestyle’s series, Everyday Explained, we spoke to Deepak Kumar H, CEO of Papillon Interiors, to understand the reasons behind dust accumulation indoors.

“One of the most overlooked sources of indoor dust is soft furnishings. Curtains, upholstered sofas, mattresses, carpets and cushions continuously shed microscopic textile fibres through everyday use,” highlighted Kumar. These fibres mix with skin flakes, hair and particles brought in from outdoors. This is why bedrooms can accumulate dust even when they are rarely exposed to outside air. The bed, in particular, is a major source because bedding is constantly disturbed through movement and friction.

Another reason is the way air moves inside a room. Kumar highlighted that air conditioning does not simply cool the air; it also circulates it. When air moves across floors, upholstery and shelves, it can lift settled particles and carry them elsewhere. These particles eventually settle again, often on surfaces that have already been cleaned. Dust accumulating on a bedside table shortly after cleaning, for instance, does not necessarily mean the room is dirty. It may indicate that particles are being repeatedly redistributed through space.

The design and arrangement of furniture can make this problem more noticeable. Wall-mounted shelves, open bookcases, decorative mouldings, carved furniture and objects displayed in layers create horizontal ledges and narrow crevices where dust settles undisturbed. Furniture placed too close to walls can also create difficult-to-reach areas that are overlooked during routine cleaning. Dark, glossy furniture tends to make fine dust more visible, while textured surfaces can hold particles within their grooves.

Closed windows also do not make a room airtight. Dust can enter through gaps beneath doors, ventilation openings and everyday movement between indoor and outdoor spaces. Footwear, clothing, shopping bags and pet fur can carry particles indoors without us noticing.