Curtains for the living room: 7 stylish options to elevate your interiors, from sheer to blackout

Curtains for living room (Pinterest) By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less Curtains can transform the way your living room looks and feels. Today's curtain designs offer more than comfort and convenience; they can also add a sophisticated touch to your interiors. From sheer curtains that soften natural light to blackout styles that offer greater privacy, there are plenty of options to suit different interiors, window sizes and budgets. The key is to consider how much light you want, how much privacy you need, the fabric's texture, and how well the curtains complement your existing decor. How do I makeover my living room? So, if you are planning to do a makeover for your living space, explore the options below.

The Haus & Kinder blackout door curtains come in a set of two, measuring 114 x 213 cm (46 x 84 inches), making them suitable for balcony doors, French doors and other large openings. Designed with printed fabric, sturdy stitching and rust-resistant eyelets, these 7-foot curtains combine an elegant look with everyday functionality. Their room-darkening design helps block sunlight, reduce glare and improve privacy, while the thermal insulation properties may help regulate indoor temperatures and minimise outside noise. Easy to maintain, they can be machine-washed in cold water with mild detergent, making them a practical choice for bedrooms, living rooms and other spaces where comfort and privacy matter.

2 . Urban Space 100% Cotton Floral Curtains 7 feet Long Set of 2, 60-65% Room Darkening, Decorative Curtains with Eyelets/Rings for Hanging, Tieback Included (Aster Yellow, Door - 7 Feet) Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Made from 100% cotton fabric with a thickness of 250 GSM, these curtains offer a balance of privacy, comfort and style. This cotton curtain set includes two panels, each 4 feet wide, with length options of 5, 7 and 8 feet to suit different windows and doors. Designed to block around 60–65% of direct sunlight while allowing some natural light to filter through, they help create a comfortable ambience without completely darkening the room. The eyelet design makes them easy to hang, while the included tiebacks allow flexible styling. A wide bottom hem and additional length help account for the expected 2–3% shrinkage after the first wash, making these cotton floral curtains a practical option for living rooms and bedrooms.

These ice-blue sheer curtains feature an elegant jacquard finish with an abstract geometric pattern, adding a sophisticated touch to contemporary interiors. Measuring 114 x 213 cm, the 7-foot curtains are suitable for balcony doors, glass doors and other large openings. Their sheer fabric allows soft natural light to filter through, creating a bright and airy ambience while offering a degree of privacy. The set includes two matching panels that can be used in living rooms, bedrooms or other spaces where you want to add a decorative touch without making the room feel dark or heavy. Their subtle colour and modern design also make them easy to pair with a variety of interior styles.

These 7-foot jacquard wavy curtains come in a natural jute shade with a modern design, making them a versatile addition to contemporary interiors. Measuring 120 x 213 cm, the single-panel curtain is designed for slider tracks and features an S-wave pleat style for a neat, elegant drape without traditional rings. Its semi-blackout fabric gently filters natural light, helping create a soft, diffused ambience while offering privacy. Suitable for living rooms, bedrooms, sliding doors and larger windows, this living room curtain combines a subtle textured finish with a neutral colour that complements different home decor styles.

This handmade macrame door curtain is crafted from 100% cotton rope, with an intricate knotted pattern that adds a bohemian touch to your interiors. Each piece is woven by hand, giving it a distinctive texture and a relaxed, artisanal appeal. Its semi-sheer design makes it suitable for decorative use across doorways and windows, allowing you to create a soft, laid-back look without completely closing off a space. Beyond everyday home decor, the curtain can also be used as a backdrop for weddings, birthday parties and other special occasions.

These lace curtains allow natural daylight to filter into your room while offering a degree of privacy, making them a practical choice for layered window treatments. Their delicate design adds a soft, elegant touch to living rooms and bedrooms without making the space feel too dark. Featuring a rod-pocket header, the curtains can be hung directly on a compatible curtain rod for easy installation. They can be paired with heavier or blackout curtains when you want greater control over light and privacy.

These lightweight net curtains come in a pack of two panels, each measuring 4 feet wide and 9 feet long, making them suitable for tall windows, doors and balconies. Their airy fabric adds a soft, decorative touch to living rooms and bedrooms without making the space feel heavy. The durable yet lightweight material is designed for everyday use and can be machine-washed on a gentle, cold-water cycle with mild detergent. They are a practical option for adding a light, layered look to your home decor.

Frequently Asked Questions: Can I use two types of curtains together? Yes, you can absolutely use the two types of curtains, as they give a layering effect to the home interiors, making the space look elegant and classy. What is the best fabric for living room curtains? Cotton and satin are some of the best fabrics for curtains that not only add comfort but also an elegant look. Are printed curtains suitable for modern living rooms? Yes, you may choose from geometric to patterned options to add a contemporary touch to your living space.