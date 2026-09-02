Exclusive| Abhay Verma opens up on Laikey Laikaa release delay, reveals 8 films shelving before Munjya

HT City recently reported that the Abhay Verma and Rasha Thadani-starrer Laikey Laikaa, which was supposed to release this summer, has been pushed for a February 2027 release. While the delay in release could stress actors, Abhay Verma is unperturbed. “I've always believed in God’s plan. God has really been helpful and kind to me during all the things that didn't happen. There were like eight films that didn't happen before Munjya (2024). So I'm just grateful and I believe that God is with me and everything will come at the right time,” he says. Abhay Verma (Photo: Instagram)

The actor asserts that instead of worrying about what could or would be, he feels gratitude for what has come to him. “I am just counting my blessings and taking it all in. I feel everything comes and goes at the right time, and it all happens for a reason. I go by that, keep my head down and work the best I can every day. I just hope that someone will get impacted or inspired to see dreams like I did, and still do, and maybe come to this city and choose this profession for themselves,” he says.

Abhay Verma also shares the philosophy that he follows as an actor: “I have taken my acting as a democracy: to the people, by the people, for the people. My motto has always been to explore myself, and become a better person each day at my job and as a human. Being a good human comes first, and then the job eventually happens. I feel when you are a better human, you automatically become a better actor as you feel more, are kinder and even receive more.”