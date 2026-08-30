Exclusive | Rasha Thadani-Abhay Verma's Laikey Laikaa shifts release date to February 2027, here's why

The decision, we hear, comes as the makers look to build on the momentum around Rasha's song, Uyi Amma, from her debut film Azaad (2025). The track had gone viral upon its release.

The wait for Rasha Thadani and Abhay Verma’s upcoming romantic drama Laikey Laikaa just got a bit longer. We can exclusively confirm that the film, which was earlier slated for a 2026 release, has now been pushed to February 2027.

A source close to the project tells HT City, "Uui Amma had worked tremendously for Rasha and proved her dancing skills. Since her character in Laiki Laika is that of a dancer, the makers felt they should utilise Rasha in a special song. Since they have decided to include this, they are also pushing the release to February 2027. It will anyway be a romantic month (given Valentine's Day), so the timing works well for a film like this,” says the source.

Laiki Laika, originally a summer 2026 release, pairs Rasha and Abhay for the first time, and is being positioned as an intense romance. The details about the new song are under wraps for now.

Meanwhile Abhay was recently seen in the OTT series Operation Safed Sagar: The Untold Story of the Kargil War. Rasha made her Telugu acting debut with Srinivasa Mangapuram, which released in cinemas earlier this year.