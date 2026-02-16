Raveena Tandon reacts to claims that her daughter Rasha Thadani planted negative PR against star kids

When Uyi Amma song was released, the internet was soon abuzz with whispers that Rasha Thadani was leveraging PR tactics to fuel negative chatter around other star kids to boost her own image. Now, her mother and actor Raveena Tandon has addressed the rumours head-on, coming out to defend her daughter. Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani made her debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Azaad last year.

Raveena stands up for Rasha Thadani Raveena came forward to defend her daughter Rasha Thadani when she joined the Zoom Spotlight podcast session. During the chat, she dismissed the rumours that Rasha’s team had planted negative PR against other star kids to elevate her image.

In the podcast, Raveena addressed the online chatter that erupted after the release of Rasha’s song Uyi Amma, revealing that trolls and even fans began drawing comparisons with other youngsters. Without naming anyone, she stressed that all of them are still just children, adding that many of these star kids have grown up in front of her and are the children of her friends.

Raveena noted that the comparisons quickly snowballed into toxic fan wars, with social media narratives spiralling out of hand. She shared that while some social media users praised her daughter and others supported different star kids, there were also many who resorted to making negative and baseless remarks about both sides.

Raveena further recalled that when trolls began targeting other star kids, a section of people even accused her daughter of orchestrating the negativity as a PR move to make herself look better.

Denying the claims, Raveena said, “All through my career, I never had a PR person. It is so unlike us, our family, to go ahead and negate our own friends’ children - the children who we have seen grow up."

Raveena also spoke about the wider culture of rumours and gossip that frequently engulfs celebrity families.

She said, “Ye afwahein bhi bahut udti hai. So jahan kisi ne bola, ‘Arey ye unki PR machinery chal rahi hai.’ Arey kaun si PR machinery? (The rumours around celebrities using PR machinery are spread very quickly. I wonder what PR machinery are they even talking about?) Nobody is that vile and wicked that they will put one person down to show themselves up."

More about Rasha Rasha Thadani made her debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Azaad last year. While the film failed to work at the box office, Rasha was appreciated for her dance moves in Uyi Amma. She has her second film in the pipeline, Laikey Laikaa with actor Abhay Verma, and recently, she also announced her Telugu debut.

Rasha has also made her singing debut with the Laikey Laikaa song Chaap Tilak. The song has been sung by Rasha and IP Singh, composed by Faridkot (Rajarshi Sanyal and IP Singh), with lyrics penned by Sidharth–Garima and Singh. Written and directed by Saurabh Gupta, Laikey Laikaa is produced by Bhavna Dutta Talwar and Raghav Gupta. The poster hints at a story of love, pain and trust. The film is scheduled to release in theatres later this year.