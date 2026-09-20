Why isn’t Gabby Williams playing tonight vs Storm? Is she injured? Reason behind Valkyries star’s absence explained
Golden State has secured a playoff spot and sits one game behind Minnesota, with Gabby Williams leading the Valkyries at 14.3 points per game.
The Golden State Valkyries host the Seattle Storm in San Francisco on Saturday night, and although the matchup has little significance in terms of the standings from visitor’s perspective, the home team will still be looking to secure a win.
Golden State has already clinched a playoff spot and sits second at 30-11, just one game behind the Minnesota Lynx, keeping the race for the top spot within reach.
However, the Valkyries will be without several players who recently returned from international duty at the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup.
Gabby Williams ruled out vs Storm
The biggest absence for Golden State is Gabby Williams, who has been ruled out for Saturday’s matchup. The Valkyries have listed the French international on the injury report with “conditioning” as the reason.
Why isn’t Williams playing tonight?
That designation could be linked to Williams’ heavy workload for France at the World Cup. She played in all six of her team’s games, averaging nearly 26 minutes per contest, which amounted to roughly 156 minutes over the course of a week.
Williams also played a key role offensively for France, averaging 18.7 points per game. However, France ultimately fell to Team USA in the final.
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The decision could simply give the 30-year-old some additional recovery time as the WNBA playoffs approach. There is no reported injury concern that appears to be behind her absence from tonight’s game.
Key contributor in Valkyries’ playoff run
Golden State has already secured its postseason berth and remains just one game behind Minnesota at the top of the standings.
Williams has been one of the Valkyries’ leading contributors this season, averaging 14.3 points across 37 games. She also contributes 3.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game.
Valkyries injury report
However, she is not the only player on Golden State’s injury report. Her French teammate Janelle Salaun has also been ruled out for the Storm matchup, with “conditioning” listed as the reason.
Cecilia Zandalasini, another international player who represented Italy at the FIBA World Cup, is listed as questionable for the game, also due to “conditioning.”
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The Storm-Valkyries showdown at Chase Center tips off at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, with live coverage available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More