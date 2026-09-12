Sophie Cunningham sends blunt message on Enes Kanter Freedom’s ‘WNBA stunt’: ‘I’m trying to just really…’

Sophie Cunningham has responded to Enes Kanter Freedom’s WNBA draft campaign, making it clear she does not want to be part of the former NBA player’s fight over transgender participation in women’s sports. Sophie Cunningham distances herself from Enes Kanter Freedom’s WNBA campaign and says her focus remains on the Fever’s playoff push. (Sophie Cunningham/Instagram, Enes Kanter Freedom/Instagram)

In an ESPN interview published Friday, Cunningham said she is leaving Kanter Freedom and Royce White to their own plans while putting her attention on the Indiana Fever.

Her comments come after Kanter Freedom linked himself to Cunningham’s views and was ejected from a Fever-Chicago Sky game last month. Cunningham, however, says her priority now is finishing this season with Indiana.

Sophie Cunningham keeps focus on Indiana Fever “I’m gonna let them do them,” Cunningham said. “I’m just focused on the Fever and on our sport. I think we have four more games left. I’m trying to just really dial in and keep the main thing the main thing.”

The Fever guard has been outspoken about transgender athletes in women’s sports. She has said she supports keeping transgender girls and women out of girls’ and women’s sports, while rejecting claims that her view means she hates transgender people.

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Enes Kanter Freedom brings Sophie Cunningham into WNBA debate Kanter Freedom announced in August that he planned to enter the 2027 WNBA Draft, with Royce White later making a similar declaration. The Associated Press reported that both former NBA players were later found ineligible for the draft.

Kanter Freedom also attended the Aug. 23 game between Indiana and Chicago. He wore a shirt defining a woman as an “adult human female” and was ejected after an exchange with Sky guard Natasha Cloud.

Kanter Freedom later said Cunningham had texted him, “What happened?” after the incident. Cunningham has not publicly confirmed his account.

He has called Cunningham “my friend” while discussing her position. Her latest response, however, does not show that she wants to join his campaign.

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Sophie Cunningham turns attention to Fever playoff push Indiana has four regular-season games left and is fighting for a strong playoff position.

Cunningham is averaging 8.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists this season, while shooting 43.4% from three-point range. She has another reason to keep her attention on the court as the postseason approaches.

Cunningham previously told ESPN, “I think that I am here to extend love. But I also think with that love is truth.”

Her latest answer was more direct. She has made her view known, but she does not plan to carry Kanter Freedom’s campaign. With the Fever entering the final stretch, Cunningham wants to stay focused on basketball.