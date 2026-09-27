Juan Soto injury update: Mets star receives positive news after leaving game early vs Nationals

With only one regular-season game remaining, the New York Mets have been hit with an injury scare involving one of their biggest stars. While the Mets are already out of postseason contention and the injury may not have a major impact on their season, Juan Soto’s status could still concern fans. Juan Soto exitedagainst the Washington Nationals after being hit on his right hand by a pitch in the ninth inning. (Getty Images via AFP)

What happened to Juan Soto? The Mets’ left fielder exited Saturday’s game against the Washington Nationals after being hit on his right hand by a pitch in the ninth inning. Soto was struck by Richard Lovelady’s 91 mph sinker and immediately spun around before shaking his right hand while making his way toward first base.

Soto then turned back toward the dugout, where he was met by an athletic trainer before ultimately leaving the game.

X-rays provide positive news The Mets later received encouraging news regarding their star outfielder. Manager Andy Green said Soto “got dinged up good,” but X-rays on his right hand came back negative, according to SNY.

Soto is dealing with a right-hand contusion, and Green does not yet know whether the All-Star outfielder will be available for Sunday afternoon’s regular-season finale.

MLB insider Anthony DiComo also tweeted, “X-rays on Soto's hand came back negative.”