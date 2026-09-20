Why did Trump leave Camp David early? Details as Russia-NATO tensions mount in the backdrop of Iran war

He was last photographed getting out of Air Force One to return to the White House.

Notably, the sudden departure came after an aircraft was intercepted by a F-16 NORAD above the restricted airspace of Camp David. But it was not immediately clear if the two were linked.

The secretive nature of the early departure from Camp David has especially caught eye. The White House Press Pool, traveling with the President, was provided no update as to why he decided to leave early. Kellie Meyer, White House correspondent of News Nation, confirmed that that a press and photo lid has been enforced around the POTUS starting 8:30pm EDT. It means the President will not interact with the public or be photographed anymore for the rest of the day.

A report from Axios' Barak Ravid about Trump returning early from his Camp David weekend getaway has raised concerns amid rising tensions between Russia and NATO as well as potential further escalation in Iran.

Potential Escalation In Iran? The sudden departure from the Frederick County, Maryland weekend sparked a lot of speculation, especially as it coincided with two other important developments in the Middle East.

Hours earlier, it was reported by Israeli media outlets citing sources in the Prime Minister's office that Benjamin Netanyahu has cut short his US trip next week, which included calling off a meeting with the world's richest man, Elon Musk. The trip starts Thursday.

Secondly, multiple unverified reports claimed that Iran has issued "Code 100," the highest level of preparedness alert, for its armed forces. However, it has not been confirmed by any Iranian news agencies.

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Russia-NATO Tensions Escalate As Trump Signs Russia Sanctions Act The Middle East is not the only place where the US is in hot water. After the country passed the Russia sanctions act, which gives Trump sweeping powers to impose up to 100% tariffs on countries importing fuel and gas from Russia.

Hours after the act was signed by Trump on Friday, POLITICO published a report stating that the European leaders are concerned that Russia "could stage drone or missile attacks against NATO countries."

The warnings were first sounded by the Polish PM Donald Tusk, who claimed Russia could potentially send drones and missiles into NATO countries in the coming days. Emmanuel Macron, the President of France, then called a meeting of his party as well as the 2027 presidential candidates to discuss how Russia has "already started" hybrid attacks on France and other European allies.

“In recent weeks … the Russian hybrid threat against Europeans and France has intensified,” Macron said.

The concerns have been echoed by the Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten and Finnish President Alexander Stubb. Meanwhile, Germany and Sweden have conducted joint military exercises near Sweden's Gotland Island.