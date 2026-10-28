Diwali home makeover ideas that make your living room feel festive without buying everything new

Diwali is when many homeowners think about giving their homes a fresh look. But you don't have to spend a lot or buy new furniture to make your space feel festive. Simple changes, such as rearranging your furniture, adding cushions and throws, and using warm lighting, can make a big difference. According to Pritika Singh, founder of MOHH, lighting can make a significant difference to the way a room feels. She suggests using light at different heights instead of relying only on ceiling lights. Amitha Madan, co-founder and director of design at Magari, also recommends reworking familiar furniture arrangements and combining different textures to create a warm, considered look. Give your living room a festive makeover this Diwali (Pinterest) By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less

Here are some expert-backed ways to refresh your living room for Diwali without undertaking a complete makeover.

1. Rearrange your furniture to create a welcoming space Before buying new furniture, look at how your existing pieces are arranged. The way you position your sofa, accent chairs, and side tables can change how your living room looks and functions, especially during Diwali when family and friends gather to celebrate. Pritika Singh recommends pulling seating away from the walls and angling it towards each other instead of having everything face the television. This creates a more conversational arrangement and makes the room feel better suited to hosting guests. Whereas Amitha Madan shares a similar approach, suggesting that homeowners bring sofas and accent chairs closer together to create a natural gathering space. Existing furniture can also serve a different purpose during the festive season. For instance, a console or side table can become a display area for diyas, flowers and other festive accents. Rather than adding more furniture, focus on making the existing arrangement more inviting and comfortable.

2. Use warm lighting to change the mood of your living room Lighting is one of the simplest ways to give your living room a festive feel without changing its interiors. Instead of relying entirely on overhead lights, try combining different sources of lighting at different heights. Pritika suggests placing diyas near the floor and thresholds, using lamps and candles at eye level, and adding lanterns or string lights above. This creates a layered effect and gives the room a softer, more welcoming atmosphere. You can also introduce brass lamps, candle holders and decorative lanterns that complement your existing furniture. Amitha recommends warm, layered lighting as a way to bring character to the room without making it look overly decorated. The key is to use lighting to highlight different areas of the living room rather than making every corner equally bright.

3. Add cushions and throws to bring in festive textures You do not necessarily need new upholstery or a fresh set of curtains to make your living room look festive. Changing a few cushions and adding a throw can introduce texture and make familiar furniture feel more suited to the occasion. Amitha suggests pairing wooden furniture with earthy-toned upholstery, velvet or woven cushions and linen throws. Materials such as these add depth and warmth without making the room look cluttered. You can also introduce colours such as rust, deep green and muted gold to complement the festive setting.

Pritika recommends choosing textiles for their texture, not just their colour. A few silk, velvet or handloom cushions can make the seating area feel more special without requiring you to replace every cushion cover. To keep the look balanced, choose two or three complementary textures and colours instead of introducing too many patterns at once.

4. Decorate with brass accents, flowers and statement pieces Festive accessories can make a noticeable difference, but adding too many decorative pieces can make a living room feel crowded. The better approach is to choose a few items that stand out and work with your existing interiors. Pritika suggests giving each wall one main decorative feature rather than filling every available space. A statement mirror, for instance, can reflect the glow of nearby diyas and make the lighting feel more prominent. She also recommends using one large planter in a corner instead of several smaller pots and grouping accessories at different heights while leaving some empty space around them.

For consoles and side tables, brass accents, terracotta pieces, carved wood and stone accessories can introduce texture without looking out of place after Diwali. Fresh flowers and a urli with floating marigolds can also create a festive welcome near the entrance or in the living room. Amitha similarly recommends incorporating brass, ceramic and handcrafted accents to bring character to the space. Choose pieces that complement your furniture and can remain on display throughout the year.

5. Style your coffee table and console without losing functionality Coffee tables and consoles often become natural spots for festive decorations, but they also need to remain practical when guests arrive. Instead of covering the entire surface with accessories, create a small, organised display that can be moved when needed. Pritika suggests placing festive decorations on a single tray on the coffee table. This makes it easier to clear the surface when you need space for tea, snacks and sweets. On the console, an urli with floating flowers and a few diyas can create a welcoming first impression.

For the dining table, keep centrepieces low enough that guests can see and speak to one another across the table. A runner can also add a festive touch while allowing the tabletop to remain visible. It is equally important to protect your furniture while decorating. Pritika advises against placing diyas or candles directly on wooden surfaces, as heat and oil can leave marks. Use a suitable brass plate or stone coaster underneath them and clean up oil residue carefully.

6. Choose furniture and accessories that work beyond Diwali Amitha believes that furniture should become part of everyday life rather than being chosen only for special occasions. An accent chair that provides extra seating during Diwali can later become a reading spot, while a side table used to display festive decorations can hold books, a lamp or everyday essentials. Materials such as wood, cane and ceramic can also work across different decorating styles. Pairing them with neutral upholstery, textured fabrics and subtle brass accents can create a cohesive look without making the room feel tied to one particular festival. The same principle applies to decorative accessories. Pritika recommends choosing materials such as brass, terracotta, carved wood and stone that can be used throughout the year, rather than buying items that will be packed away immediately after Diwali.

7. Keep the overall look balanced rather than overdecorated Both experts emphasise the importance of balancing decorative elements with the existing interiors. Pritika recommends clearing some everyday items from surfaces before adding festive decorations, while Amitha suggests combining a few materials and textures instead of introducing too many elements. Start by decluttering your coffee table, console and shelves. Then add a few carefully chosen items, such as textured cushions, a brass accessory, fresh flowers or a statement lamp. Keep the colours and materials connected so the room feels coordinated.

The aim is to create a living room interior that feels festive and personal without losing its everyday convenience. By using your existing furniture, lighting and accessories, you can refresh the space for Diwali without a major makeover.