Tisca Chopra, Linda Fernandes talk about raising teenagers in the age of AI: Psychologists explain how to balance creative freedom and digital safety

Artificial intelligence is slowly becoming part of everyday family life, whether it is helping children with homework, sparking ideas for a creative project or simply answering their endless questions. But as teenagers become increasingly comfortable with tools like ChatGPT, parents are also figuring out where to draw the line. How much freedom is enough? What should children be careful about? And how can parents ensure that AI helps children think rather than think for them? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, these parents share how they are navigating the opportunities and challenges of raising children in the age of AI. (Also read: Riddhima Kapoor opens up on her strict parenting style for daughter Samara: ‘I can’t be her friend’ ) Tisca Chopra on parenting in the digital age For actor, author and parent Tisca Chopra, understanding AI has also meant learning from her daughter, who is already quite comfortable using ChatGPT. “I’m curious about it. And if you really want me to learn how something works, have my daughter tell me, ‘You won’t get it, Mom.’ That did the trick,” she says. Tisca is happy to let her daughter teach her about the technology, but she also makes sure that there is room for questions. What matters to her is not simply getting the right answer, but understanding how her daughter arrived at it. “She knows her way around ChatGPT better than I do, and I’m happy for her to teach me. I still get to ask, ‘What makes you think that answer is right?’ If she can explain how she arrived at an answer in her own words, I know she’s understood it.”

Tisca also emphasises age-appropriate safeguards, quiet hours and open conversations, encouraging her daughter to approach her whenever something online feels confusing or uncomfortable. “I want her to feel she can put the phone in my hand and say, ‘Mom, look at this,’ without bracing for a lecture,” she says. On creativity, she encourages her daughter to question AI suggestions and preserve her individuality. “ChatGPT might offer her something smoother, but that odd little line might be the one I remember the next day,” she adds. Her ground rules include fact-checking, acknowledging AI's contribution and being mindful before uploading photographs. How to ensure AI safety for teens Aparajita Bharti, public policy expert and co-founder of Young Leaders for Active Citizenship (YLAC), believes digital safety should prepare teenagers to use AI responsibly rather than simply restrict access. “The challenge is to protect young people without limiting the opportunities these tools offer for creativity, learning and building,” she says. She recommends setting clear boundaries around AI use and being mindful of the personal information and images teenagers upload. She also flags emotional dependence on AI as a growing concern. A 2025 YLAC and Youth Ki Awaaz study found that 57% of young Indians surveyed turned to AI when stressed or anxious. “AI cannot replace real-world relationships and support, and peers, parents and trusted adults remain their first port of call,” she emphasises. She also believes technology companies must strengthen age-appropriate safeguards while allowing teenagers to explore AI, question its responses and seek help without fear of being banned from using it.

Linda Fernandes believes AI can spark creativity while children retain their own voice and imagination. (Instagram)