Riddhima Kapoor opens up on her strict parenting style for daughter Samara: ‘I can’t be her friend’

Riddhima Kapoor, who recently made her on-screen debut with Daadi Ki Shaadi alongside her mother Neetu Kapoor, opened up about parenting, family dynamics, and raising children in today’s fast-changing world during a May 8 podcast with Soha Ali Khan. Riddhima Kapoor discusses modern parenting and family roles with Neetu Kapoor. (Instagram) During the conversation, Soha asked Riddhima whether she follows the same parenting style as her mother when raising her daughter, Samara. Responding honestly, Riddhima admitted that she tends to be stricter as a parent. (Also read: Riddhima Kapoor shares wedding video on 20th anniversary: Here's what the bride and a young Ranbir Kapoor wore ) Riddhima Kapoor on being a strict mother Riddhima shared that her approach is shaped by the increased exposure children face today. She explained, “I think I am a little bit more strict with Samara. Because also, you know, there is so much exposure now. And I think as parents, we have to sort of try and protect our children from that.” Reflecting on changing parenting styles across generations, she added that children today are far less intimidated by parents compared to earlier times. In a lighthearted moment, she revealed a running joke she shares with her husband, Bharat Sahni: “We used to be scared of our parents; now we are scared of our children.”

Balancing love, discipline and boundaries Speaking further about her parenting philosophy, Riddhima emphasised the importance of creating a safe emotional space while maintaining discipline. She said she wants her daughter to feel comfortable talking to her about anything, without judgment. “I can’t be her friend, but I give her that comfort. I keep telling her that you can come and talk to me about anything and everything. I will not judge you. But at the same time, we have to draw boundaries,” she said. She emphasised that respect is non-negotiable at home, adding that clear behavioural boundaries are essential. At the same time, she encourages open communication, urging her daughter to come to her first with any issue.