Riddhima Kapoor shares wedding video on 20th anniversary: Here's what the bride and a young Ranbir Kapoor wore

For her wedding ceremony, Riddhima embraced traditions by choosing a classic bright red lehenga designed by longtime family friends and ace couturiers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla . Decked with gold pitta embroidery, gota patti work, brocade designs, and delicate thread work, the ensemble features a blouse, a matching lehenga skirt, and a heavily-embellished dupatta.

The video features moments from their grand wedding ceremony, featuring a clip of Rishi Kapoor walking Bharat towards the mandap, Ranbir Kapoor walking his sister Riddhima down the aisle along with other family members, including Shweta Bachchan, the couple exchanging garlands, and a sweet moment between Riddhima and her dad, Rishi Kapoor.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is celebrating her 20th marriage anniversary by sharing a sweet throwback post featuring her wedding film. Riddhima, the daughter of the late actor Rishi Kapoor and his wife, Neetu Kapoor, married Delhi-based entrepreneur Bharat Sahni on January 25, 2006.

Ranbir opted for a sharp look for his sister's wedding ceremony, dressed in an ivory and black sherwani. It features a black bandhgala jacket embroidered with ivory embroidery, sequin work, and delicate beaded detailing. He wore it with a matching grey silk kurta and pants set. A golden pagdi rounded off his brother-of-the-bride look.

She accessorised her wedding lehenga with gold kaleeras, red bangles, gold kadhas, haath phool, rings, a gold and ruby-adorned necklace with matching earrings, and a ruby-decked gold maang tika. With her hair tied in a sleek bun, Riddhima chose striking glam to round off her wedding look.

What Riddhima wrote in her post Sharing the wedding video, Riddhima remembered how, 20 years ago, her parents held her hand and sent her into a ‘new life with their love, blessings, and prayers.’

Praising her husband, she wrote, “In you, Bharat, I found a partner who has stood beside me through every season-holding my hand, my heart, and our life together. Thank you for making our journey so meaningful and our home so full of love. Even now, after all these years, the life we’ve built together still brings that same smile to my face. 20 years of love, growth and togetherness. Still choosing you every single day.”