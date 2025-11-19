Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla drape model in sheer anarkali over blingy underwear, internet says ‘kuch to missing hai’

At Art Mumbai, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla unveiled a couture spectacle inspired by A Thousand and One Nights, celebrating their 40-year legacy through a collection that fused tradition with contemporary fantasy. Rich colours, sensual silhouettes, intricate handwork and dramatic embellishment came together to reinterpret the classic tale through an Indian lens. Abu-Sandeep's Art Mumbai show was all about avant-garde glamour and sensational opulence.(instagram/@abujanisandeepkhosla)

Among the many sensational creations, model Nin Kala’s look stands out as a daring reinterpretation of the theme. Her sheer olive anarkali, styled with shimmering, embellished underwear, channels the sensuality and mystique of the Middle Eastern classic while embodying Abu-Sandeep’s instinct for reinvention - dramatically blending legacy with the contemporary.

Sheer anarkali draped over blingy lingerie

The designers draped model Nin Kala in the sheer, olive green Gota Anarkali, featuring an ornate keyhole neckline with gold trims, and a zardozi hem richly adorned with wide, layered borders featuring red, gold, green and black embroidery, giving the ensemble a regal finish. The fabric is completely translucent, revealing intricately embellished, stone-encrusted, gold lingerie underneath, which becomes a deliberate part of the overall look. Over the model's shoulders rests a deep-red, heavily embroidered dupatta with black-and-gold detailing, adding contrast and visual weight to the otherwise airy silhouette.

The styling includes bold eye makeup, a sleek hairstyle adorned with small shiny accessories, and embroidered golden juttis that complement the outfit’s opulence. The ethereal transparency, jewel-like accents and rich borders evoke the opulence of ancient courts, while the audacious styling adds a contemporary twist to the tale’s themes of fantasy, enchantment and extravagant storytelling.

Mixed reactions

The look quickly ignited debate on Instagram, drawing a flurry of reactions that ranged from admiration to outright confusion. While some users praised the outfit with comments like “Soooo goooodd!?,” “what a star!!!,” and “omg stunning,” others questioned its purpose and wearability, asking “Why?????,” “What in the name of fashion is that?,” and “I mean WHY?! What’s the point? What’s the intention?”

Humour and disbelief also coloured the discussion, with remarks questioning the outfit's wearability, such as “This. In a family function,” “Waiting to see this fashion in general public,” “kuch to missing h,” and “When you are going on Maldives vacation with ur MIL.”

A few viewers criticised the designers directly, suggesting the look felt more like “small time wannabe influencers” than couture - “When renowned designers start to behave like small time wannabe influencers. This is the result.” The overall response reflects a clear divide - some celebrated its boldness, while many remained unconvinced by its bold, unconventional styling.