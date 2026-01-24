Kareena Kapoor's chic white dress, boulder-sized diamond ring and hand-embroidered jacket lights up Abu Dhabi
Kareena Kapoor showcased an elegant satin dress in Abu Dhabi, featuring a plunging neckline and a hand-embroidered jacket. Let's decode the styling.
Kareena Kapoor recently travelled to Abu Dhabi to inaugurate a new Malabar Gold and Diamonds store. For the occasion, the actor slipped into a stunning ivory gown paired with a heavily embroidered jacket. Even her jewellery, though minimal, stole the show.
Let's decode Kareena Kapoor Khan's OOTN (outfit of the night) for the store launch event:
What did Kareena Kapoor wear?
For the event in Abu Dhabi, Kareena Kapoor wore a chic jacket and dress set from the clothing label 431-88 by Shweta Kapur. It is from their bridal collection, and is called the Opal Set. According to the 431-88 website, it is worth ₹5,20,000.
Decoding the look
The simple draped satin dress Kareena wore in Abu Dhabi, styled by Lakshmi Lehr, features a precisely gathered knot detail and a figure-skimming silhouette that drapes to contour the body with fluid ease.
At the core is a halter strap with a plunging neckline and a bare back design. The hem of the dress reaches the floor, creating a beautiful balance of softness and structure.
Layered over it is a signature hand-embroidered scallop jacket, rendered in intricate silverwork that catches the light and gives a glimpse of impeccable craftsmanship. The padded shoulders, full-length sleeves with a slit, scalloped hem, and open front round off the details.
Kareena completed the look with high heels from Aquazzura and, for the jewels, chose dangling diamond earrings and a stunning diamond ring with a boulder-sized centrestone.
Lastly, she tied her tresses in a centre-parted, slicked-back, braided bun, and for the makeup, she went with winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, feathered brows, smoky eye shadow, rouge-tinted cheeks, a glossy pink lip shade, and beaming highlighter.
