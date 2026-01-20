Italian designer Valentino Garavani dies at 93: Kareena Kapoor to Isha Ambani, 5 iconic Valentino looks on Indian stars

Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani passed away at his residence in Rome on Monday at the age of 93. Dressing the royals of Europe and renowned American stars, the legendary designer earned worldwide fame alongside famous designers, such as Giorgio Armani, Gianni Versace, Gianfranco Ferre, and Karl Lagerfeld. Here's a look at the stars who have worn incredible looks from his label over the years: Kareena Kapoor makes a statement in a Valentino Garavani look; Isha Ambani dazzles in the first and last lehenga designed by Maison Valentino. Also Read | Sonam Kapoor boldly flaunts her ‘baby bump’ in all-black outfit, shows moms-to-be how to look stylish during pregnancy Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor made a statement in a vintage Valentino Spring/Summer 1993 ensemble, designed by Valentino Garavani himself. It features a skirt-and-blazer set that she wore to meet Lionel Messi during his visit to India. With sharp tailoring and a structured silhouette, the actor brings her own take to power dressing in the ensemble decorated with elephant motifs. She had paired the look with tinted sunglasses, a Gucci bag, and matching heels. Isha Ambani

Though not designed by Valentino Garavani, Isha Ambani's bridal lehenga was one of a kind, as it was the first and last to be designed by Maison Valentino. Featuring lace detailing and embellishments, she wore it to her reception ceremony at Mumbai’s Jio Gardens. The floral ensemble was enriched with intricate gold embroidery, a heavily embellished blouse, and a zari-embroidered dupatta. Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani was an absolute vision in an opulent champagne-gold gown by Maison Valentino, which she wore to an event at NMACC. She paired the dress with an exquisite Burano lace cape by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, embroidered in fine antique gold and silver zardozi, jaali, crystals, and naqshi. Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor has worn exquisite designs by Maison Valentino innumerable times, making it hard to pick a favourite. However, one of her most recent looks in a white Valentino gown takes the cake. The stunning ensemble features a plunging neckline with intricate orange embellishments and a gracefully flowing silhouette, which she accessorised with eye-catching makeup and a pair of oversized, long, dazzling earrings. Priyanka Chopra