How did Valentino Garavani die? All on Italian designer's passing, career and net worth

Valentino Garavani, the Italian designer who transformed contemporary luxury and established glamour as a universal language, has passed away at the age of 93, confirmed his foundation. His death marks the end of a significant era in the fashion history of the 20th and early 21st centuries. Valentino Garavani, who transformed luxury fashion and designed for celebrities, passed away peacefully in Rome. (REUTERS)

What was Valentino Garavani's cause of death? Valentino Garavani died in his home in Rome, surrounded by his loved ones. According to his foundation, the designer passed away in a serene and private environment, accompanied by those who were dear to him and who had been part of his personal and professional life for many years. As of now, the cause of death has not been officially revealed, but it is believed to be due to natural causes.

What was Valentino Garavani’s net worth? Valentino Garavani amassed a significant fortune throughout his career due to the success of his fashion house, its global licensing agreements, and various investments. Even after selling the Valentino brand in 1998, he continued to earn income from commercial contracts and his involvement in enhancing the brand's international reputation.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Garavani's net worth at the time of his passing was estimated to be around $1.5 billion. This amount encompasses high-value properties in Italy and other nations, art collections, financial assets, and rights associated with his creative legacy.

Garavani was known for designing wedding dresses for several celebrities, such as Elizabeth Taylor, Jennifer Lopez, Jackie Kennedy and Anne Hathaway.

Valentino Garavani's childhood and career The renowned designer was born on May 11, 1932, in Voghera, Pavia, Lombardy, Italy, to Teresa and Mauro. He was named after the silent film actor Rudolph Valentino. As a child, he cultivated his passion for fashion while working as an apprentice under his aunt Rosa and the local designer Ernestina Salvadeo.

Garavani later relocated to Paris, France, where he pursued his studies at the École des Beaux-Arts and the Chambre Syndicale de la Couture Parisienne. He apprenticed with several renowned fashion designers, including Jacques Fath, Balenciaga, and Guy Laroche.