Valentino Garavani death: Who is Giancarlo Giammetti? All on the Italian designer's partner and family

Valentino Garavani, the legendary Italian fashion designer, passed away at his home on Monday, his foundation announced. He died "peacefully" and "surrounded by his family" at his Rome residence, the foundation said. He was 93. Designer Valentino Garavani arrives for the 2019 CFDA Awards at The Brooklyn Museum in New Yor in June 2019. (REUTERS)

Garavani was not married. But his lifelong partner - both professionally and personally - was Italian businessman Giancarlo Giammetti. The two have been in a relationship since first meeting in the 1990s. Besides their personal relationship, Giammetti co-founded their iconic fashion brand, Valentino, with Garavani and managed the business side of things.

This story is being updated.