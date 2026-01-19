Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani dies at 93

According to his foundation's Instagram post, he will be lying in state at PM23 in Rome 's Piazza Mignanelli 23 on Wednesday and Thursday from 11 am to 6 pm.

Renowned Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani passed away at his residence in Rome on Monday at the age of 93. The designer earned worldwide fame alongside famous designers of the day, Giorgio Armani and Karl Lagerfeld, dressing royals of Europe, and renowned American stars.

His funeral is scheduled to take place at the Basilica Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri, in Piazza della Repubblica 8 in Rome at 11 am on Friday.

Valentino was ranked along with Giorgio Armani and Karl Lagerfeld as the last of the great designers from an era before fashion became a global affair and a highly commercial industry run as much by accountants and marketing executives as the designers, reported Reuters.

Universally known by his first name, Valentino was adored by generations of royals, first ladies and movie stars, from Jackie Kennedy to Julia Roberts. His designs were loved by all.

In his nearly half-century-long career, Valentino made some precious few fashion faux pas, which stretched from his early days in Rome in the 1960s through to his retirement in 2008.

His fail-safe designs made Valentino the king of the red carpet, the go-to man for A-listers’ awards ceremony needs. His designs were breathtaking and featured in countless Academy Awards, notably in 2001, when Roberts wore a vintage black and white column to accept her best actress statue.

Valentino's georgette fabrics, chiffon ruffles and ornate embellishments, including the exclusive budellini technique, where long strips of sheep's wool are hand rolled into tubes, won him a multitude of awards, including France's highest civilian distinction in 2006.