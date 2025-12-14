Why Rome Odunze is not playing vs Browns today. Bears give latest injury update
Star WR Rome Odunze was activated for Sunday's game between the Chicago Bears and the Cleveland Browns at home. But just before the game, it was reported that the 23-year-old has been ruled out. The reason - his foot injury.
“Bears WR Rome Odunze, who was officially active, now has been ruled out after aggravating his foot injury,” NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
Odunze was expected to be back on the field Sunday after missing the Bears’ previous game against Green Bay with a foot injury, but his status remained uncertain deep into the week. Odunze was limited in practice and officially entered the matchup listed as questionable.
Despite the injury, Odunze has been the focal point of Chicago’s passing attack this season. He paces the Bears in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdown catches, compiling 44 grabs for 661 yards and six scores. Since being taken ninth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, the 23-year-old has totaled 98 receptions, 1,395 yards, and nine touchdowns across 29 career games.
Chicago also released its inactive list ahead of the contest, with quarterback Tyson Bagent, running back Travis Homer, wide receiver Jahdae Walker, linebacker Ruben Hyppolite, defensive end Dominique Robinson and defensive tackle Jonathan Ford all sidelined as the Bears entered the game at 9-4.
Cleveland, meanwhile, ruled out several key contributors for its 3-10 squad. The Browns’ inactive list included cornerback Denzel Ward, running back Dylan Sampson, guards Zak Zinter and Wyatt Teller, offensive tackle Jack Conklin, tight end David Njoku and defensive tackle Adin Huntington.
Chicago Bears depth chart
Offense
Wide Receiver (WR): DJ Moore; Olamide Zaccheaus; Devin Duvernay
Left Tackle (LT): Theo Benedet; Ozzy Trapilo
Left Guard (LG): Joe Thuney; Ryan Bates
Center (C): Drew Dalman; Ryan Bates
Right Guard (RG): Jonah Jackson; Ryan Bates
Right Tackle (RT): Darnell Wright; Ozzy Trapilo
Tight End (TE): Cole Kmet; Durham Smythe
Tight End (TE): Colston Loveland
Wide Receiver (WR): Rome Odunze; Luther Burden III; Jahdae Walker
Quarterback (QB): Caleb Williams; Tyson Bagent; Case Keenum
Running Back (RB): D’Andre Swift; Kyle Monangai; Travis Homer
Defense
Defensive Line (DL): Montez Sweat; Dominique Robinson
Defensive Line (DL): Grady Jarrett; Chris Williams
Defensive Line (DL): Gervon Dexter Sr.; Andrew Billings; Jonathan Ford
Defensive Line (DL): Austin Booker; Joe Tryon-Shoyinka; Daniel Hardy
Linebacker (LB): T.J. Edwards; D’Marco Jackson
Linebacker (LB): Noah Sewell; Ruben Hyppolite II; Amen Ogbongbemiga
Safety (S): Jaquan Brisker; Elijah Hicks
Safety (S): Kevin Byard III; Jonathan Owens
Defensive Back (DB): Kyler Gordon; C.J. Gardner-Johnson; Nick McCloud
Cornerback (CB): Tyrique Stevenson; Jaylon Jones
Cornerback (CB): Jaylon Johnson; Nahshon Wright; Josh Blackwell
Special Teams
Kicker (K): Cairo Santos
Punter (P): Tory Taylor
Kickoff Specialist (KO): Cairo Santos
Holder (H): Tory Taylor
Long Snapper (LS): Scott Daly
Kick Returner (KR): Devin Duvernay; Josh Blackwell
Punt Returner (PR): Devin Duvernay; Luther Burden III
