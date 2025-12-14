Why Rome Odunze is not playing vs Browns today. Bears give latest injury update

Rome Odunze #15 of the Chicago Bears warms up prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns(Getty Images via AFP) Star WR Rome Odunze was activated for Sunday's game between the Chicago Bears and the Cleveland Browns at home Star WR Rome Odunze was activated for Sunday's game between the Chicago Bears and the Cleveland Browns at home. But just before the game, it was reported that the 23-year-old has been ruled out. The reason - his foot injury.

“Bears WR Rome Odunze, who was officially active, now has been ruled out after aggravating his foot injury,” NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Odunze was expected to be back on the field Sunday after missing the Bears’ previous game against Green Bay with a foot injury, but his status remained uncertain deep into the week. Odunze was limited in practice and officially entered the matchup listed as questionable.

Despite the injury, Odunze has been the focal point of Chicago’s passing attack this season. He paces the Bears in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdown catches, compiling 44 grabs for 661 yards and six scores. Since being taken ninth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, the 23-year-old has totaled 98 receptions, 1,395 yards, and nine touchdowns across 29 career games.

Chicago also released its inactive list ahead of the contest, with quarterback Tyson Bagent, running back Travis Homer, wide receiver Jahdae Walker, linebacker Ruben Hyppolite, defensive end Dominique Robinson and defensive tackle Jonathan Ford all sidelined as the Bears entered the game at 9-4.

Cleveland, meanwhile, ruled out several key contributors for its 3-10 squad. The Browns’ inactive list included cornerback Denzel Ward, running back Dylan Sampson, guards Zak Zinter and Wyatt Teller, offensive tackle Jack Conklin, tight end David Njoku and defensive tackle Adin Huntington.

