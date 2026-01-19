Who is Sean McDermott’s wife? All on his family, kids after Buffalo Bills firing

The dismissal of Sean McDermott by the Buffalo Bills on Monday has further intensified the developments that took momentum the last week. Sean McDermott and his wife are active in community initiatives, advocating for food allergy awareness and raising awareness about skin cancer. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Buffalo parted ways with McDermott following Saturday’s 33–30 overtime defeat in the Divisional Round against the Denver Broncos, a loss that highlighted a recurring disappointment. Consistent performance during the regular season, playoff qualifications, and a solid defensive reputation did not culminate in a Super Bowl appearance.

Owner Terry Pegula announced that his franchise requires “a new structure within our leadership to give this organization the best opportunity to take our team to the next level. We owe that to our players and to Bills Mafia.”

General manager Brandon Beane has been retained and will additionally take on the role of president of football operations. His initial task will be to identify Buffalo's next head coach.

Meanwhile, Sean McDermott’s wife and kids have garnered public attention.

