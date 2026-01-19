Who is Sean McDermott’s wife? All on his family, kids after Buffalo Bills firing
Buffalo Bills' coach Sean McDermott has been let go after a disappointing playoff loss. The team's owner highlights a need for leadership change.
The dismissal of Sean McDermott by the Buffalo Bills on Monday has further intensified the developments that took momentum the last week.
Buffalo parted ways with McDermott following Saturday’s 33–30 overtime defeat in the Divisional Round against the Denver Broncos, a loss that highlighted a recurring disappointment. Consistent performance during the regular season, playoff qualifications, and a solid defensive reputation did not culminate in a Super Bowl appearance.
Owner Terry Pegula announced that his franchise requires “a new structure within our leadership to give this organization the best opportunity to take our team to the next level. We owe that to our players and to Bills Mafia.”
General manager Brandon Beane has been retained and will additionally take on the role of president of football operations. His initial task will be to identify Buffalo's next head coach.
Meanwhile, Sean McDermott’s wife and kids have garnered public attention.
Also Read: Why was Sean Mcdermott fired? All on Buffalo Bills' shocking move and what's next
Who is Sean McDermott’s wife? All we know about Jamie and their kids
Sean and Jamie first crossed paths as students at William & Mary, where they discovered shared passions for both sports and academics.
The couple is proud parents of three children, with their eldest daughter, Maddie, being 8 years old when her father joined the Bills in 2017. Their son Gavin was 6 at that time, and their youngest, Kelly, was merely a baby.
In a 2022 interview, Sean quipped that his children did not consider him to be a cool dad. “They make fun of me ... my mannerisms on the sideline. The clapping, the intensity, I guess. But they see it at home too, believe me.”
McDermott's community initiatives
The McDermott family frequently engages in community initiatives throughout Buffalo. Sean and his spouse, Jamie, have made several trips to Oishei Children’s Hospital of Buffalo. They have also collaborated with local grocery stores to establish a food drive that assists families dealing with food allergies and special dietary requirements.
Sean started advocating for food allergy awareness after two of his children were diagnosed with allergies. Beyond food allergies, the family has also focused on raising awareness about skin cancer — a condition that Sean has battled for many years.