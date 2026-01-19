Edit Profile
    Why was Sean Mcdermott fired? All on Buffalo Bills' shocking move and what's next

    The Buffalo Bills fired head coach Sean McDermott after another season without a Super Bowl appearance.

    Updated on: Jan 19, 2026 11:10 PM IST
    By Shweta Kukreti
    The Buffalo Bills fired head coach Sean McDermott on Monday following yet another season that did not culminate in a Super Bowl appearance. However, the organization elevated Brandon Beane to the position of president of football operations.

    Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott fired (AP Photo/RJ Sangosti) (AP)
    Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott fired (AP Photo/RJ Sangosti) (AP)

    Why was Sean Mcdermott fired?

    “Sean has done an admiral job of leading our football team for the past 9 seasons,” Bills owner Terry Pegula stated in a statement. “But I feel we are in need of a new structure within our leadership to give this organization the best opportunity to take our team to the next level. We owe that to our players and to Bills Mafia.”

    "Sean helped change the mindset of this organization and was instrumental in the Bills becoming a perennial playoff team," Pegula acknowledged in his statement.

    The Bills suffered a defeat of 33-30 against the Denver Broncos during overtime in the AFC divisional round, concluding yet another season filled with disappointment. This marks the fourth occasion in five seasons that the Bills have been eliminated in the divisional round.

    McDermott, 51, departs from Buffalo with a record of 98 wins and 50 losses, alongside an 8-8 postseason record, which includes two losses in the AFC championship to the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2020 and 2024 seasons. He achieved five consecutive AFC East titles from 2020 to 2024, finishing this season in second place with a record of 12-5, trailing the New England Patriots.

    What's next for Bills?

    Beane will continue to serve as the general manager while also assuming additional responsibilities, assisting in the team's quest for a new coach to guide the Bills during their inaugural season in the new stadium.

    “Brandon will oversee all facets of our football operation,” Pegula stated. “... I have full faith in and have witnessed Brandon's outstanding leadership style and have confidence in his abilities to lead our organization.”

