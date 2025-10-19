Denver Broncos vs New York Giants final injury report: Who's in and who's out? Player status updates

In another Week 7 match, the Denver Broncos and New York Giants will face off Sunday, October 19, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. Both teams will be coming into the match with several key players injured. Denver Broncos vs New York Giants final injury report: Darius Slayton has been ruled out, Greenlaw is listed as questionable for Week 7.(AP)

The Broncos sit at 4–2, while the Giants are 2–4, but those numbers do not tell the full story. Since rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart stepped in for Russell Wilson, New York has gone 2–1 and suddenly looks like a different team.

While this is their first meeting since September 2021, when Denver took a 27–13 win, it is the injuries that are becoming the biggest storyline heading into the Week 7 match.

Here’s the confirmed injury report for the Denver Broncos vs the New York Giants match.

Denver Broncos’ confirmed injury report

Out:

Jonah Elliss - OLB (Shoulder)

Questionable:

Dre Greenlaw - LB (Quad)

Full Go:

Jonathon Cooper - OLB (Quad)

Nik Bonitto - OLB (Wrist)

Alex Singleton - LB (Thumb)

Denver will again be without linebacker Jonah Elliss, who misses his second straight game. The good news is that linebacker Dre Greenlaw went from “Limited” earlier in the week to a full participant in Friday’s practice. He is officially listed as questionable.

Outside linebackers Jonathon Cooper and Nik Bonitto, along with Alex Singleton, all practiced on Friday and are expected to play. For a team trying to build momentum, that is huge.

New York Giants’ confirmed injury report

The Giants’ situation is a bit more grim. Seven players - and even one coach - will not make the trip to Denver.

Out:

Swayze Bozeman - LB (ankle)

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles - LB (hamstring)

John Michael Schmitz - OL (concussion)

Chauncey Golston - DL (neck)

Darius Slayton - WR (hamstring)

Questionable:

Victor Dimukeje - LB (pec)

Abdul Carter - LB (hamstring).

Slayton and Golston were both downgraded to “Out" on Friday, October 17, after being listed as doubtful earlier in the week. Adding to the list, offensive line coach Bobby Bricillo will not travel due to illness. Assistant coach James Ferentz will fill in for him on the sidelines.

The Week 7 match is shaping up to be a tough test for both squads. On one hand, the Denver Broncos will be looking to continue their form. As for the New York Giants, they will hope there are no more injuries to add to the list.

The match will kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

FAQs

What time does the Giants vs Broncos game start?

Kickoff is at 4:05 p.m. ET at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

Who are the key players ruled out for the Giants?

Darius Slayton, John Michael Schmitz, and Chauncey Golston headline New York’s list.

Is Dre Greenlaw playing for the Broncos?

Greenlaw is listed as questionable but returned to full practice Friday, which is a good sign.

What’s the Giants’ record this season?

The Giants are 2–4 heading into Week 7, while Denver sits at 4–2.