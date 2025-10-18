ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — In his nine seasons in the NFL, former offensive lineman Ryan Harris can recall just one wide receiver who never griped for more action: Demaryius Thomas. How the Broncos are keeping Demaryius Thomas' legacy alive this weekend

“He never complained, not one time,” Harris said. “And when your marquee player is that way, two things happen: one, you always believe you're still in the game. You see him calm and you feel like, ‘We got this.’ Anybody who might be wavering in their belief comes right back to knowing you can win. And secondly, it teaches you how to behave as a professional.”

The Broncos are honoring their Super Bowl 50 team and putting Thomas into their ring of fame Sunday when the Broncos face the New York Giants .

Thomas died in 2021 at age 33 after suffering a seizure.

“The toughest part of this weekend is he and Ronnie Hillman would have been there making us smile and laugh,” Harris said.

Hillman, a running back on the Super Bowl team, died of cancer in 2022 at the age of 31. Greg Knapp, who was Denver's offensive coordinator when they beat Carolina 24-10 in Super Bowl 50, also died in 2021.

“We're going to be thinking about D.T., Ronnie and Knapper,” Harris said. “We're going to be missing them.”

Harris called Thomas the most unselfish player he ever knew.

“You see guys like A.J. Brown complaining for more passes,” Harris said. “But D.T. caught only one pass in Super Bowl 50 and he was thrilled."

Thomas will be represented throughout the weekend by his parents, Katina Smith and Bobby Thomas, and many other family members. Team owners Greg and Carrie Penner will present Thomas' parents with his ring of fame jacket and ring at a private reception Saturday night.

During halftime of Sunday’s game, the Super Bowl 50 team will be honored and Thomas’ name will be unveiled on the facade of the stadium.

A five-time Pro Bowler, Thomas is the 38th ring of famer.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who served as Broncos head coach from 2017-18, recalled Thomas fondly this week.

"One time, I had a hard talk with Derrick Wolfe and he was like, ‘Coach, don’t mess with him,'” Joseph, who was Thomas’ head coach in Denver, recounted with a laugh. “You’re probably right. That’s great advice. But he was a team-first guy, he was a great teammate and he always gave me great advice as a head coach.”

Only two current Broncos played with Thomas: left tackle Garett Bolles and wide receiver Courtland Sutton.

“He's one of the greatest teammates that I ever played with,” Bolles said. “So loving, so kind, did so many amazing things in the community. He loved everyone. Not only was he a professional on the field, he was one off the field and he taught me so many things and it's definitely an amazing time to be able to celebrate him.”

Thomas' legacy lives on in many ways at Broncos headquarters, including the delivery of donuts on Saturdays to staff members. Thomas used to bring the donuts in but gave that duty to Sutton as a rookie in 2018.

Sutton told Thomas he'd continue the tradition when Thomas was traded to Houston that season.

“It was something that I saw brought a lot of joy to people in the building. It was like a small tribute to him,” Sutton said. “Then when he passed, it felt like it was one of those things that every Saturday I get the chance to call in and order donuts, it’s a small wink. he’s always still around.”

Notes: In a sign that he might make his Denver debut this weekend, LB Dre Greenlaw was a full participant at Friday's practice after being limited Wednesday and Thursday. Joseph said Greenlaw likely would be a rotational player at first when he makes his comeback from an injury that has dogged him since the spring. ... Alex Palczewski is preparing to make his first start at left guard after both Ben Powers and Matt Peart got injured during the Broncos' two-game trip through Philadelphia and London.

