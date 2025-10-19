The Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Rams are heading to the UK for Week 7, but the forecast in London is not exactly football-friendly. The game, part of the NFL International Series, kicks off Sunday, October 19, at 9:30 am ET at Wembley Stadium in London - and rain looks almost certain to make an appearance. Rams vs. Jaguars London weather forecast: Will it rain at Wembley Stadium today? All you need to know.(AP)

Rams vs. Jaguars London weather forecast

According to NFL Weather, there is a 98 percent chance of precipitation for Sunday’s matchup, with steady rain expected through most of the game. Temperatures are projected to hover around 58°F - chilly by Florida standards but far from freezing.

Winds could reach up to 9 mph, light enough that the passing game should not be totally derailed. Still, both teams might need to rethink their approach.

How the Rams vs. Jaguars London weather forecast could affect the game

Wembley Stadium’s stands are covered, but the field is not. So, while the fans stay relatively dry, the players will not be as lucky. The wet grass could slow down both offenses and make ball control crucial. Expect a few slips and a lot more rushing plays than usual.

For the Jaguars, who have struggled to establish a consistent ground game lately, this weather might force first-year head coach Liam Coen to double down on it. The Jaguars have the tools to run effectively - they just have not been able to sustain their performance the last couple of weeks. Against Sean McVay’s Rams, who bring an aggressive pass rush, leaning on the run might actually play in favor of the Jaguars, according to Black & Teal.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams - who have won 5 of their last 6 matches against the Jaguars - will also have to make adjustments. With rain and wind in the mix, Matthew Stafford and the Rams’ receiving corps may need to rely on short passes and screens. Special teams could also come into play as wet conditions make for unpredictable punts and tricky field goals.

The weather will not be on anyone’s side, but whichever team manages the slippery conditions better could head into their bye week with a 5-2 record.

