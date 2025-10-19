Zabien Brown wins hearts with 99-yard TD run vs Tennessee; Alabama gets big advantage - Watch

Zabien Brown was over the moon, and so were Alabama fans. The star defensive back picked off a Joey Aguilar pass with 8 seconds left in the second half and returned it 99 yards. With his run, the Crimson Tide took a massive 23-7 lead just before halftime. Zabien Brown ran for a 99-yard touchdown run vs Tennessee(X)

“ZABIEN BROWN TOOK IT TO THE HOUSE! 100 YARDS!! OHH MERCY!!!” one Alabama fan posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Read More: Brian Kelly faces fire calls after LSU Tigers' latest loss; buyout and contract details in focus

“Zabien Brown I speak for all of Tide nation when I say we love you,” another one tweeted.

“Zabien Brown with one man who can catch him... Zabien Brown all the way! Touchdown, Alabama!” Sean McDonough said.

Who is Zabien Brown?

Zabien Brown is a rising American college football cornerback for the Alabama Crimson Tide, a 6-foot, 196-pound freshman from Santa Ana, California. Born on March 1, 2006, the 19-year-old made his mark in his debut season, earning a starting role and contributing to Alabama's defense with his ball-hawking skills and physicality.

Read More: Shohei Ohtani becomes third Japanese-born player to reach 1,000 career MLB hits

In 2024, he started all 12 games, recording 3 interceptions, including a game-winning pick against Georgia in Week 5, per ESPN.

Read More: Travis Etienne 'thriving' and eyeing more London success when Jaguars face Rams at Wembley

Brown's high school career at Mater Dei High School was stellar, where he was a four-star recruit ranked No. 79 nationally and No. 13 among cornerbacks by 247Sports. As a junior, he tallied 32 tackles, 3 interceptions, and a forced fumble, earning All-Trinity League honors. His speed (11.12-second 100-meter dash) and coverage instincts helped Alabama rank top-10 in pass defense. Brown, who also runs track, is projected as a 2027 NFL Draft prospect, with comparisons to Cam Smith for his polish and confidence.