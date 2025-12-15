Kareena Kapoor steps out in archival Valentino ’93 as she meets Lionel Messi with her sons

Mumbai was caught up in football fever this week as Lionel Messi made an appearance. It drew families, fans, and flashing cameras in equal measure. On the occasion, Kareena Kapoor, attending the meet with sons Taimur and Jeh, went in with her glam on. Her look did not try to fit in with the occasion; instead, it quietly became the talk of the town. Kareena Kapoor steps out in archival Valentino ’93 at Messi meet(Instagram/Kareena Kapoor)

The actor arrived dressed in a vintage Valentino Spring/Summer 1993 ensemble. Designed by Valentino Garavani, the camel-toned suit reflected an era when tailoring was precise and deeply considered.

Take a look at it here:

Her jacket skimmed the body without clinging, structured yet fluid, creating a line through the shoulders and waist.

The pencil skirt looked clean, holding its shape and keeping the focus on proportion rather than movement. This was classic ’90s couture minimalism, where strength came from silhouette and balance. There was no excess fabric, no exaggerated volume. The fit did the work.

Details of Kareena's Valentino look

The most distinctive element sat at the hips: delicately embroidered ivory elephant motifs. The ensemble's gold-toned statement buttons and subtle beaded work added depth. She also wore nude heels with the two-piece and carried a matching handbag to go.

Styling that stays disciplined

Kapoor’s accessories brought the look into the present without disrupting its vintage core. Gucci sunglasses and a structured handbag added modern polish while remaining functional. Jewellery choices felt considered rather than decorative. Elephant-motif piece in her neck chain echoed the embroidery, while diamond accents added a controlled shine.

Hair and makeup followed the same logic. Slicked-back hair and clean, defined makeup ensured nothing competed with the suit. Everything supported the outfit; nothing tried to outshine it.

As Kapoor walked alongside her sons in Messi and Argentina jerseys, the contrast felt natural rather than staged.