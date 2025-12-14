Jeh Ali Khan refuses to leave Messi's side even as mom Kareena Kapoor drags him away. Watch hilarious video

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor recently treated her sons, Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan, to a starry meet-and-greet with Argentine football legend Lionel Messi, who is currently in Mumbai for his GOAT India Tour 2025. Videos and photos from the memorable encounter have now surfaced online, and fans cannot stop laughing at little Jeh’s adorable reaction to meeting the football icon. Kareena Kapoor and her sons Jeh Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan pose with Lionel Messi.

Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh refuses to leave Lionel Messi's side

On Sunday, a video of Kareena and her sons posing with Messi began doing the rounds on social media. The clip shows a beaming Kareena holding her boys close as they pose for pictures with the football superstar. Once the photo session wrapped up, Kareena stepped aside to make way for others.

However, while Kareena and Taimur moved ahead, Jeh had other plans. The youngest Khan walked straight up to Messi and stood firmly by his side, clearly in no mood to leave. A visibly amused Kareena then gently pulled her son away, creating a moment that left fans in splits.

Reacting to the viral clip, one user wrote, “Hahaha, so cute. At least baju mein toh khade hone de deti na. Kya yaar.” Another commented, “Jeh is a mood.” “This is hilarious,” read one reaction, while another joked, “Jeh is holding Messi and leaving Bebo.” Many also pointed out how excited Jeh looked, calling the moment utterly adorable.

Earlier, Kareena took to Instagram and shared a picture that showed her holding her sons’ hands and leading them out of a room. For the meet-and-greet, Kareena wore a khaki one-piece, while the boys donned football jerseys. Taimur’s jersey featured Messi’s name on the back, while Jeh’s read “Argentina”.

After a disappointing meet-and-greet in Kolkata and a successful one in Hyderabad, Messi has now reached Mumbai. The World Cup winner will be meeting fans at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. Before Kareena, Shah Rukh Khan had taken his son AbRam to Kolkata to meet the football legend, and their picture together created a huge buzz on social media.

When Kareena Kapoor revealed her sons’ love for Lionel Messi

Kareena Kapoor had earlier revealed that her sons are not very interested in theatre and are more curious about whether she knows sports stars. Speaking on a podcast with Soha Ali Khan, she said, “He (Taimur) once told me he wanted to join a cookery class because his father enjoys cooking. He’s never really met other actors. He keeps asking, ‘Are you friends with Rohit Sharma? With Virat Kohli? Can you message him and ask for his bat? Do you have Lionel Messi’s contact?’ And I’m like, ‘No, I don’t have these contacts.’ He has no clue about actors. He’ll ask, ‘Can I ask this question to Virat?’ and I’m like, ‘No, I don’t know him, you can’t just message him!’”