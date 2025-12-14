Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam Khan’s fanboy moment with Lionel Messi in Kolkata melts the internet: ‘Beautiful’

Turns out Shah Rukh Khan wasn’t the only one living his happy moment with Lionel Messi in Kolkata. The superstar’s youngest son, AbRam Khan, also met the football legend and even posed for a picture with him. As the photo made its way to social media, it instantly melted hearts, with fans obsessing over the cute frame and AbRam’s wide-eyed excitement. AbRam was also spotted getting an autograph from Messi.

AbRam meets Messi

On Saturday, Shah Rukh Khan arrived in Kolkata with AbRam to meet Lionel Messi. Later, several videos emerged on social media, capturing Messi greeting them with a warm smile and a handshake, followed by a cosy photo-op with SRK and his AbRam. And it is the sweet moment between Shah Rukh and AbRam that is winning hearts on social media.

In one of the videos, Messi is seen pulling AbRam close, gently resting a hand on his shoulder as they pose for photographs. And it wasn’t just pictures, AbRam was also spotted getting an autograph from the football legend, making the moment even more special.

Social media users gushed about the moment, writing, ““Beautiful picture. Definitely one for the treasure trove”.

“Shah Rukh Khan, known for his charm and elegance, was seen dressed in a pristine all-white ensemble exuding his signature charisma…..You looked spectacular,

@iamsrk dear. And the way AbRam was clutching your hand with no intention of letting go? Too cute for words,” one wrote. Another shared, “Video of the day & more to come hopefully.”

“After this Shah rukh himself clicked Abram’s pic with Messi… i think this might have been his main motivation to attend the event. Khan saab please adopt me,” one posted. Another shared, “OH MY GOD....OH MY GOD... THIS IS... HISTORY… my Shah Rukh meeting MESSI and welcoming him in our city… @iamsrk but you know what makes Jacymaa's heart the happiest ...seeing my little AbRam meeting and getting autograph from my little soccer lover's most favorite Messi.”

“Mera chota Shah Rukh meeting MESSI has brought me thousand times more happiness than I imagined,” another wrote, with one writing, “@iamsrk nothing gives me more happiness and Sukoon than seeing my AbRam happy, so happy that my baby fulfilled his desire.”

Messi in India

Footballer Lionel Messi landed in Kolkata early on Saturday morning with thousands of fans thronging the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport to catch a glimpse of the Argentine player.

Messi is in the country for his GOAT India Tour 2025 three-day, which will be held across four cities, starting with Kolkata. Upon deboarding his flight, Messi was seen surrounded by security personnel and airport ground staff members, who were seen capturing his arrival.

This is Messi's second visit to India. The footballer last travelled to Kolkata in 2011 for a friendly game against Venezuela. The legendary footballer's tour starts on Friday in Kolkata, following which he will travel to Hyderabad the same day. On the second day of his tour, Messi will be in Mumbai, and conclude his visit in New Delhi on Monday. The footballer is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence before leaving the country.