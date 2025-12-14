Kareena Kapoor is ready to meet Messi with fanboys Taimur and Jeh, shares pics ahead of Mumbai event

Actor Kareena Kapoor is all set for a starry meet and greet with Argentine footballer Lionel Messi. On Sunday, she shared a photo with her two sons Taimur Ai Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, as they were all ready to meet the superstar. Kareena Kapoor has shared a picture with her sons Taimur and Jeh.

Kareena shared the picture which showed her leading her sons out of a room. She wore a khaki dress while the boys wore football jerseys. Taimurs jersey also had Messi's name on the back while Jeh's read ‘Argentina’.

About Messi's India tour

Messi has reached Mumbai for his GOAT India Tour 2025. After a disappointing turn of events in Kolkata and a highly successful reception in Hyderabad, the Argentine legend is now set to be welcomed by his passionate fan base in Mumbai. The World Cup winner has reached the Taj Mahal Hotel.

During his time in India, under-14 young football players from across the state will be selected by the Maharashtra Sports Department, and they will get the opportunity to practise with Messi on Sunday.

Delhi will be Messi's final pit stop for the 'GOAT Tour 2025' on Monday.

Kareena's post.

What's next for Kareena Kapoor?

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Crew, Singham Again and Laal Singh Chaddha. She will be seen next in Meghna Gulzar's Daayra with Prithviraj Sukumaran.

On Saturday, she penned a note for Meghna on her birthday. She shared a carousel of pictures that offered a glimpse into the moments behind the camera while working with Meghna on the sets of Daayra. The images show Meghna directing Kareena as the actor attentively follows her guidance. Alongside the pictures, Kareena wrote, “To sum up in words the feeling I have had working with @meghnagulzar will always be less… Daayra is nothing short of one of my most special films as it marks my first with the kind, gentle, passionate, smart and ever-so-sharp Meghna Gulzar… and to bring to life a subject that is so exciting…”

She further said, “To be in your direction and under your guidance has been one of my most fulfilling acts… What an honour to be directed by you, director sahiba. But on this journey, I have discovered such a wonderful soul. On your big day, I wish you nothing but the best and can’t wait for the world to see the genius in our film Daayra. Happy birthday, you tigress. So grateful our paths crossed.”