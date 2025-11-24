Kareena Kapoor shares cutest picture of Taimur and Jeh as they twin in kurta pyjama: ‘Matchy Monday’

Actor Kareena Kapoor is beaming with joy as her little ones, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, twinned adorably in matching kurta-pyjamas. The actor shared a heart-melting picture of the brothers walking with their arms around each other, and made everyone go ‘aww’. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan share two sons: Taimur and Jeh, together.

Taimur and Jeh twin in kurta-pyjamas

On Monday, Kareena gave fans a sweet glimpse into her life as a mom of two, sharing an adorable picture of her boys on Instagram.

She took to Instagram Stories to share the image of Taimur and Jeh walking indoors, seen from behind. They are seen twinning with each other, dressed in matching light blue kurtas paired with white pyjamas. Taimur and Jeh have their arms wrapped around each other’s shoulders as they stroll together across the room.

Kareena added a caption at the bottom, writing “Matchy Monday’s (white heart emoji)”, highlighting their cute twinning moment.

Kareena's Insta Story

On Friday, Kareena shared pictures of her look for an on Instagram and revealed that the glam session came to a pause because of her son Jeh. In the candid picture, Kareena can be seen bending down to greet her little one Jeh with a warm kiss and a tight cuddle. Jeh is seen in his school uniform as he clings to his mom. Describing the moment, Kareena shared, “Last pic with my baby who just came back from school and had to give me a hug (smiling face with hearts emojis).”

More about Kareena Kapoor’s personal life

Kareena is married to actor Saif Ali Khan. Saif and Kareena fell for each other while shooting for Tashan in 2008, and what began as a friendship soon blossomed into love. At that point, Kareena was at the peak of her career, while Saif was an established star and a father of two from his previous marriage to Amrita Singh. Saif later revealed that they would often take long walks together, during which Kareena would ask him about his thoughts on love.

Their romance grabbed headlines when Saif publicly professed his love by getting Kareena’s name tattooed on his forearm. After five years of dating, they got married on October 16 2012 in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends. The couple welcomed their elder son, Taimur, in December 2016, and their younger son, Jehangir Ali Khan, in February 2021.

Kareena’s upcoming work

Kareena will next feature in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming film Daayra, co-starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. Co-written by Yash and Sima along with Meghna Gulzar, the film is currently under production.