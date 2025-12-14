Crowd boos at Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Ajay Devgn at Lionel Messi's Mumbai event; take a look

The incident unfolded as organisers paused the proceedings to felicitate celebrities in attendance. As the announcer referred to actor Tiger Shroff as a “youth icon” while calling him on stage, loud boos rang out from parts of the stadium. The reaction was repeated moments later when Ajay Devgn was invited for his felicitation, with spectators audibly expressing their displeasure. The response appeared to stem from fans’ impatience since many in the stands had gathered specifically for the football superstar.

What was meant to be a celebratory stop on Lionel Messi’s India tour turned awkward when sections of the crowd loudly booed Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Ajay Devgn at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, during the on-field programme.

About Messi's visit to Mumbai Messi, who landed in Mumbai on Sunday morning, arrived at the Wankhede Stadium later in the evening as part of his GOAT India tour. The 38-year-old legend was welcomed by a packed stadium eager for his presence.

Earlier in the programme, Messi interacted with the crowd by throwing balls into the stands and spending time with former India football captain Sunil Chhetri. He also met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis before sharing a widely applauded moment with Sachin Tendulkar.

After Tendulkar walked to the centre, he presented Messi with his iconic No. 10 ODI jersey, a gesture that drew thunderous applause given the shared jersey number between the two legends. Messi reciprocated by gifting Tendulkar a World Cup ball, with the duo exchanging smiles and a brief conversation, aided by Messi’s translator.

Previous moments of interruption in the tour The Mumbai event followed contrasting experiences in earlier stops on Messi’s tour. His Kolkata appearance was marked by confusion and crowd unrest, with fans unable to catch a glimpse of him during a short 22-minute visit to Salt Lake Stadium. The Hyderabad leg, however, proceeded smoothly, underlining the impact of tighter planning and crowd control.

As part of his GOAT India tour, Messi has already visited Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai. The tour is scheduled to conclude in Delhi on Monday, December 15.