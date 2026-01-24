Radhika Merchant keeps it simple in the comfiest grey joggers set to click a picture with Anant and Mukesh Ambani
In a recent Instagram post, Radhika Merchant donned a stylish grey jogger set. Anant Ambani and Mukesh Ambani were also present, dressed casually.
An Instagram user, Warren Chang, posted a picture on January 23 featuring Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, his youngest son, Anant Ambani, and Anant's wife, Radhika Merchant. The photo was taken at Reliance Greens in Jamnagar.
In the picture, Radhika, Anant, and even Mukesh Ambani are seen in casual attire, smiling for the camera. Let's decode their looks below:
What Radhika Merchant wore
Radhika Merchant's collection of iconic couture dresses, custom-designed clothes, and traditional weaves designed by Indian artisans needs no introduction. However, it is not just about high-end clothing with the ‘choti bahu’ of the Ambani family. She also knows how to relax in simple and comfortable clothing.
In the Instagram picture, Radhika is seen wearing the classic grey jogger set. IT features a grey jacket with an open front and a zip enclosure, full-length sleeves, a hoodie detail on the back, side pockets, and a fitted silhouette.
She wore the jacket over a white tee featuring a crew neckline, a printed front, and a figure-skimming fit. She completed the look with a pair of grey sweatpants that have a folded hem, a baggy silhouette, and a mid-rise waist.
She rounded off the casual look with light-blue sneakers. Meanwhile, she tied her tresses in a clean, slicked-back ponytail, and for the glam, she opted for a no-makeup look, featuring darkened brows, dewy skin, and glossy nude lips.
As for Anant Ambani, he wore a navy blue Polo T-shirt, matching shorts, and chunky sneakers in the photo, while Mukesh Ambani wore a white kurta pyjama with a rust orange jacket.
About Radhika Merchant
Radhika Merchant married Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, in a grand ceremony in July 2024. She is the daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant and has a sister named Anjali Merchant.
